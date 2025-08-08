India Vs Turkmenistan Highlights, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Shubhangi, Sulanjana Brace Seal IND’s 7-0 Win

India Vs Turkmenistan Highlights, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Get score and updates for India vs Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon

India Vs Turkmenistan Highlights, AFC U20 Womens Asian Cup Qualifier
India Vs Turkmenistan Highlights, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: India women eye victory. Photo: X | Indian Football
India vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeated Turkmenistan with a commanding 7-0 victory in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. Captain Shubhangi Singh opened the scoring in the 7th minute and later added another goal in the 42nd minute. The scoring spree continued with goals from Sibani Devi (14'), Chanu (35'), Sulanjana Raul (38' and 90+4'), and Pooja (65'). The decisive win marked India's first victory in the qualifying tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and this time it’s India vs Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier. Stay tuned for live updates.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Streaming Info

Fans can catch all the action as the Young Tigresses take the field, with live streaming available on the Pyone Play Sports YouTube channel as well as the AIFF’s official YouTube channel.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Starting XIs

Turkmenistan Starting XIs: Elnura Maksyutova (GK), Aisha Allayeva, Angelina Zemskova, Aylar Berdiyeva, Lachyn Alymjanova, Lale Haipova (C), Leyli Batyrova, Malika Mammedova, Shaperi Shadurdyyeva, Amanova Diana, Dzhamilya Babayeva

India Starting XIs: Monalisha Devi (GK), Remi Thokchom, Thoibisana Chanu, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Neha, Pooja, Sibani Devi, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Cindy Remruatpuii, Sulanjana Raul

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Kick Off

The whistle’s gone and we’re off. The ball’s rolling, the crowd’s buzzing, and both sides are already jostling for early control. Here we go.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 7' GOALLL IND 1-0 TKM

India waste no time at all, skipper Shubhangi Singh gets the party started just seven minutes in! A corner swings in like it’s on a mission, bouncing through a tangle of legs before Shubhangi pounces and smashes it into the net.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 10' IND 1-0 TKM

India are running the show here, passing it around like the ball’s theirs for keeps. The other side can’t get near it. They even have a go at making it 2-0, but the shot’s a bit tame and gets booted way past the goal.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 14' GOALLL IND 2-0 TKM

In the 14th minute, Sibani Devi doubles India’s lead. It’s a gift, really, as the Turkmenistan keeper makes a horrible mess of it. Sibani is right there to say “thank you very much” and slots it home with ease. Two goals up and the Young Tigresses are roaring.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 27' IND 2-0 TKM

It’s all India after going 2-0 up. They’re swarming forward, owning every blade of grass, and the opponents look rattled. Turkmenistan need to find a response, and they need it fast.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: GOALLLL 35' IND 3-0 TKM

Whaaat, that was brilliant. Thoibisana Chanu makes it three for India. A corner sails in and she times her jump perfectly, meeting it with a firm header that leaves the keeper rooted. The Young Tigresses are running riot.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 38' GOALLLL IND 4-0 TKM

India’s pressing is relentless, Turkmenistan can’t catch a break. Another shot flies straight into the net, and it’s Sulanjana Raul adding her name to the scoresheet.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 42' GOALLLL IND 5-0 TKM

Captain Shubhangi Singh’s brace pushes India to a commanding 5-0 lead, and it’s still just the first half! The Young Tigresses are absolutely flying right now.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Half-Time | IND 5-0 TKM

Half-time whistle blows with India cruising at 5-0. The Young Tigresses have dominated every moment, solid defense, slick passing, and clinical finishing. Turkmenistan have been left chasing shadows, struggling to find any rhythm. If India keep this up, the second half could be just a formality.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Second Half Underway

And we’re back for the second half! India look confident and hungry to keep the goals coming. Turkmenistan will need a serious spark to turn this around. Let’s see what the next 45 minutes have in store.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 65' GOALLLL IND 6-0 TKM

And there it is, another goal. Pooja steps up and finds the net, adding to India’s unstoppable run. The Young Tigresses aren’t letting up one bit.

India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 80' IND 6-0 TKM

80 minutes in, and India are absolutely everywhere, relentless, hungry, and not giving Turkmenistan a single moment to breathe. They’re chasing every ball and making sure nothing slips through. This one’s firmly in India’s hands.

Full Time | India 7-0 Turkmenistan

The full-time whistle blows with India cruising to a dominant 7-0 win over Turkmenistan at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier in Thuwunna Stadium. Captain Shubhangi Singh led the charge with a brace (7', 42'), joined by goals from Sibani Devi (14'), Chanu (35'), Sulanjana Raul, who struck twice (38', 90+4'), and Pooja (65') to seal the emphatic victory.

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap from us. We’ll catch you again with another live blog soon. Until then, bye bye

Published At:
Tags

