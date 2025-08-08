India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and this time it’s India vs Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifier. Stay tuned for live updates.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Streaming Info
Fans can catch all the action as the Young Tigresses take the field, with live streaming available on the Pyone Play Sports YouTube channel as well as the AIFF’s official YouTube channel.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Starting XIs
Turkmenistan Starting XIs: Elnura Maksyutova (GK), Aisha Allayeva, Angelina Zemskova, Aylar Berdiyeva, Lachyn Alymjanova, Lale Haipova (C), Leyli Batyrova, Malika Mammedova, Shaperi Shadurdyyeva, Amanova Diana, Dzhamilya Babayeva
India Starting XIs: Monalisha Devi (GK), Remi Thokchom, Thoibisana Chanu, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Neha, Pooja, Sibani Devi, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Cindy Remruatpuii, Sulanjana Raul
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Kick Off
The whistle’s gone and we’re off. The ball’s rolling, the crowd’s buzzing, and both sides are already jostling for early control. Here we go.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 7' GOALLL IND 1-0 TKM
India waste no time at all, skipper Shubhangi Singh gets the party started just seven minutes in! A corner swings in like it’s on a mission, bouncing through a tangle of legs before Shubhangi pounces and smashes it into the net.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 10' IND 1-0 TKM
India are running the show here, passing it around like the ball’s theirs for keeps. The other side can’t get near it. They even have a go at making it 2-0, but the shot’s a bit tame and gets booted way past the goal.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 14' GOALLL IND 2-0 TKM
In the 14th minute, Sibani Devi doubles India’s lead. It’s a gift, really, as the Turkmenistan keeper makes a horrible mess of it. Sibani is right there to say “thank you very much” and slots it home with ease. Two goals up and the Young Tigresses are roaring.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 27' IND 2-0 TKM
It’s all India after going 2-0 up. They’re swarming forward, owning every blade of grass, and the opponents look rattled. Turkmenistan need to find a response, and they need it fast.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: GOALLLL 35' IND 3-0 TKM
Whaaat, that was brilliant. Thoibisana Chanu makes it three for India. A corner sails in and she times her jump perfectly, meeting it with a firm header that leaves the keeper rooted. The Young Tigresses are running riot.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 38' GOALLLL IND 4-0 TKM
India’s pressing is relentless, Turkmenistan can’t catch a break. Another shot flies straight into the net, and it’s Sulanjana Raul adding her name to the scoresheet.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 42' GOALLLL IND 5-0 TKM
Captain Shubhangi Singh’s brace pushes India to a commanding 5-0 lead, and it’s still just the first half! The Young Tigresses are absolutely flying right now.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Half-Time | IND 5-0 TKM
Half-time whistle blows with India cruising at 5-0. The Young Tigresses have dominated every moment, solid defense, slick passing, and clinical finishing. Turkmenistan have been left chasing shadows, struggling to find any rhythm. If India keep this up, the second half could be just a formality.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Second Half Underway
And we’re back for the second half! India look confident and hungry to keep the goals coming. Turkmenistan will need a serious spark to turn this around. Let’s see what the next 45 minutes have in store.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 65' GOALLLL IND 6-0 TKM
And there it is, another goal. Pooja steps up and finds the net, adding to India’s unstoppable run. The Young Tigresses aren’t letting up one bit.
India Vs Turkmenistan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 80' IND 6-0 TKM
80 minutes in, and India are absolutely everywhere, relentless, hungry, and not giving Turkmenistan a single moment to breathe. They’re chasing every ball and making sure nothing slips through. This one’s firmly in India’s hands.
Full Time | India 7-0 Turkmenistan
The full-time whistle blows with India cruising to a dominant 7-0 win over Turkmenistan at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier in Thuwunna Stadium. Captain Shubhangi Singh led the charge with a brace (7', 42'), joined by goals from Sibani Devi (14'), Chanu (35'), Sulanjana Raul, who struck twice (38', 90+4'), and Pooja (65') to seal the emphatic victory.