Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC; Red Miners Sail Into Quarter-Finals

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: The Red Miners notched up a hat-trick of victories to seal the top spot in Group C, while the Ladakhis are virtually out of contention. Catch the key updates from the Indian football match, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup
Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Action from the first half at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Photo: Durand Cup
An own goal from Siju, followed by centre back Praful Kumar's 46th-minute strike took Jamshedpur FC to a 2-0 victory over 1 Ladakh FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Friday (August 8, 2025). The Group C fixture of Durand Cup 2025 began sluggishly, but the Red Miners eventually assumed control. Khalid Jamal's men thus confirmed their passage to the quarter-finals, going through with three wins out of three in the group stage. As for 1 Ladakh, they have just one point from two games and even if they beat Indian Army FT in their last group match, they are unlikely to qualify given that only two of the second-placed teams from the six groups will advance. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday. Durand Cup action continues and we are building up to the group C encounter between table-toppers Jamshedpur FC and gutsy newbies 1 Ladakh FC. Stay with us for live updates.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC Starting XI

Here is the line-up that Khalid Jamil has gone with for Jamshedpur FC's last group-stage match:

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Jamil Speak

Check out Jamshedpur FC (and now India men's national team) head coach Khalid Jamil's pre-match comments below:

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC attacking from right to left and 1 Ladakh from left to right in the first half. Remember that a draw is enough for the Red Miners to advance to the last eight, while the Ladakhis really need a win.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 0-0 1LFC

The Red Miners employ a high press early in the game and start creating opportunities. 1 Ladakh ward them off and then generate a chance of their own. Nothing comes off it though.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 0-0 1LFC

Jamshedpur FC have eased up a bit after the early pressing, perhaps owing to the fact that they need no more than a draw. But just as we say that, the Red Miners earn a free kick and Jayesh Rane forces a save from the 1 Ladakh 'keeper.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 1-0 1LFC

Disappointment for 1 Ladakh! They go behind after an inadvertent touch from Siju in the 28th minute. Vincy Barretto sends in a cross, and Siju, in his endeavour to clear the ball, puts it in the back of his own net.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 1-0 1LFC

1 Ladakh garner a free-kick in a potentially dangerous position in the 41st minute, but nothing comes off it as the defensive wall comes to Jamshedpur FC's rescue. Half-time fast approaching now.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update

After less than two minutes of added time, the first half comes to an end with the scoreline reading 1-0 in Jamshedpur FC's favour. An own goal put the Red Miners ahead, and 1 Ladakh must make amends if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC

What a cracking start to the second half for Jamshedpur FC. Centre back Praful Kumar pounces on a stray ball in the box, almost like a centre forward, seconds after the whistle to double the Red Miners' lead. 1 Ladakh's woes compound as Khalid Jamil's men now have one foot in the quarter-finals.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC

20 minutes remain for the full 90, and 1 Ladakh need at least two goals to realistically stay alive in Durand Cup. One doesn't see the Red Miners conceding twice now, though we all know the kind of difference a goal makes to a football match.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC

1 Ladakh are still trying hard to find their opening goal, but the Jamshedpur FC defence is far too seasoned to let them break in easily. A comeback is looking increasingly unlikely from here.

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full-Time Update

The final whistle rings out after five minutes of added time, and 1 Ladakh are unable to break through and Jamshedpur FC win it 2-0. That confirms the Red Miners' passage to the quarter-finals, and they go through with three wins out of three in the group stage.

As for 1 Ladakh, they have just one point from two games and even if they beat Indian Army FT in their last group game, they are unlikely to qualify given that only two of the second-placed teams from the six groups will advance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks