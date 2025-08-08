Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC; Red Miners Sail Into Quarter-Finals

Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Action from the first half at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Photo: Durand Cup

An own goal from Siju, followed by centre back Praful Kumar's 46th-minute strike took Jamshedpur FC to a 2-0 victory over 1 Ladakh FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Friday (August 8, 2025). The Group C fixture of Durand Cup 2025 began sluggishly, but the Red Miners eventually assumed control. Khalid Jamal's men thus confirmed their passage to the quarter-finals, going through with three wins out of three in the group stage. As for 1 Ladakh, they have just one point from two games and even if they beat Indian Army FT in their last group match, they are unlikely to qualify given that only two of the second-placed teams from the six groups will advance. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.

8 Aug 2025, 02:44:12 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday. Durand Cup action continues and we are building up to the group C encounter between table-toppers Jamshedpur FC and gutsy newbies 1 Ladakh FC. Stay with us for live updates.

8 Aug 2025, 03:12:53 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

8 Aug 2025, 03:52:40 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC Starting XI Here is the line-up that Khalid Jamil has gone with for Jamshedpur FC's last group-stage match: Two changes to the starting XI! 🔁



Sarthak slots into defence and Suhair returns to the front line as Khalid Jamil freshens up the squad for the final group clash ⚔️



Let’s finish strong against 1 Ladakh FC 🔴⚪



[Jam Ke Khelo, Indian Football, Indian Oil Durand Cup 2025,… pic.twitter.com/ZqSBf5jsb0 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 8, 2025

8 Aug 2025, 03:59:38 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Jamil Speak Check out Jamshedpur FC (and now India men's national team) head coach Khalid Jamil's pre-match comments below: Here's what the Head Coach of #JFC had to say ahead of their third match in the 134th Edition of IndianOil Durand Cup.#JFC1LFC#134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup2025 #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qqNHGWE2PW — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 8, 2025

8 Aug 2025, 04:03:02 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off! Play gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC attacking from right to left and 1 Ladakh from left to right in the first half. Remember that a draw is enough for the Red Miners to advance to the last eight, while the Ladakhis really need a win.

8 Aug 2025, 04:16:21 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 0-0 1LFC The Red Miners employ a high press early in the game and start creating opportunities. 1 Ladakh ward them off and then generate a chance of their own. Nothing comes off it though.

8 Aug 2025, 04:27:33 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 0-0 1LFC Jamshedpur FC have eased up a bit after the early pressing, perhaps owing to the fact that they need no more than a draw. But just as we say that, the Red Miners earn a free kick and Jayesh Rane forces a save from the 1 Ladakh 'keeper.

8 Aug 2025, 04:31:57 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 1-0 1LFC Disappointment for 1 Ladakh! They go behind after an inadvertent touch from Siju in the 28th minute. Vincy Barretto sends in a cross, and Siju, in his endeavour to clear the ball, puts it in the back of his own net.

8 Aug 2025, 04:43:49 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 1-0 1LFC 1 Ladakh garner a free-kick in a potentially dangerous position in the 41st minute, but nothing comes off it as the defensive wall comes to Jamshedpur FC's rescue. Half-time fast approaching now.

8 Aug 2025, 04:49:23 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update After less than two minutes of added time, the first half comes to an end with the scoreline reading 1-0 in Jamshedpur FC's favour. An own goal put the Red Miners ahead, and 1 Ladakh must make amends if they are to stay alive in the competition.

8 Aug 2025, 05:08:40 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC What a cracking start to the second half for Jamshedpur FC. Centre back Praful Kumar pounces on a stray ball in the box, almost like a centre forward, seconds after the whistle to double the Red Miners' lead. 1 Ladakh's woes compound as Khalid Jamil's men now have one foot in the quarter-finals.

8 Aug 2025, 05:30:37 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC 20 minutes remain for the full 90, and 1 Ladakh need at least two goals to realistically stay alive in Durand Cup. One doesn't see the Red Miners conceding twice now, though we all know the kind of difference a goal makes to a football match.

8 Aug 2025, 05:45:06 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: JFC 2-0 1LFC 1 Ladakh are still trying hard to find their opening goal, but the Jamshedpur FC defence is far too seasoned to let them break in easily. A comeback is looking increasingly unlikely from here.