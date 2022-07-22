Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Watch SL Vs PAK Cricket Match Live

Sri Lanka will not only look to square the series against Pakistan but also earn crucial ICC World Test Championship points when the two Asian giants meet in the second match starting Sunday (July 24). The match was originally scheduled to be played in Colombo, but the ongoing political and economic crisis in the island nation forced it to be moved to Galle, where Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets. The second and final SL vs PAK Test will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

In the first match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Thanks to a measured 76 from veteran Dinesh Chandimal, the hosts reached 222, and they took a four-run lead in the first innings despite Babar Azam's brilliant, shepherding 119 even. Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a fifer.

Sri Lankan then set a target of 342 runs with Chandimal once again top scoring for the hosts with a classy 94. But his innings was overshadowed by an epic knock from Abdullah Shafique, who remained not out on 160 off 408 balls as Pakistan completed the chase on the final day.

Pakistan are now third in the ICC Test Championship table with 58.33 PCT, behind South Africa (71.48) and Australia (70). Sri Lanka are sixth with 48.15, behind India (52.08) and the West Indies (50).

Expect another intense clash in the second Test.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match details

Match : Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2022, second and final Test match;

Days : July 24 to 28, 2022;

Timing : 10:00 AM IST/10:00 AM local;

Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test cricket match?

The second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs PAK cricket match will be

available on SonyLIV.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Test cricket head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played 56 Test matches against each other so far. The head-to-head record is 21-16 in the favour of Pakistan, with 19 matches ending in draws.

This is the 21st Test series between the two teams, and the 10th in Sri Lanka. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka 9-6. In Sri Lanka, Pakistan have won four series and lost three.

Team News

Both the teams have injury concerns. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana and Pakistan Shahin Afridi have been ruled out of the match. Theekshana sustained an injury to his bowling hand while Afridi picked a knee injury during the first Test.

Sri Lanka will be boosted by the availability of top-order batter Pathum Nissanka after recovering from COVID-19 infection. Off-spinner Lakshitha Manasinghe has been named as the replacement for Theekshana.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Manasinghe.