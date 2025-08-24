St. Mirren 1-1 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Third Straight Draw Keeps Pressure On Martin

Russell Martin has officially made one of the worst starts of any permanent manager in Rangers' illustrious history. In all competitions, he is the first Gers boss to win as few as three of his first nine games at the helm (four draws, two defeats)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russell Martin looks dejected at full-time
Russell Martin looks dejected at full-time
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rangers still await first Scottish Premiership victory this season

  • 1-1 draws with Motherwell and Dundee followed by stalemate against St. Mirren

  • Hopes of qualifying for Champions League also hanging by a thread

Russell Martin's wait for a first Scottish Premiership victory with Rangers goes on after his team were held to a third consecutive 1-1 draw by St. Mirren on Sunday.

The former Southampton boss had overseen 1-1 draws with Motherwell and Dundee on the first two matchdays of the domestic season, while Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at Ibrox left their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League hanging by a thread.

And things did not get much better at the SMISA Stadium, where Jonah Ayunga latched onto Mikael Mandron's through-ball to net a 32nd-minute opener for the hosts.

Only a clawing save from Shamal George prevented Thelo Aasgaard from equalising before half-time, when Rangers were booed off by their furious travelling fans.

Martin switched to a three-man backline for the second half but Rangers continued to struggle, failing to attempt a single shot between the restart and the hour mark.

And there was a huge hint of fortune about Findlay Curtis' 78th-minute equaliser, as his low drive from the edge of the area took a big deflection to beat George.

However, Rangers failed to kick on after getting back on terms and almost lost the game in the 93rd minute, with Jack Butland turning an Alex Gogic header away from the top corner.

The visitors were jeered off again at full-time with the pressure already mounting on Martin, who could face a decisive week just two months into his reign, with Celtic up next in the league.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Martin's historically poor start

Martin has officially made one of the worst starts of any permanent manager in Rangers' illustrious history. In all competitions, he is the first Gers boss to win as few as three of his first nine games at the helm (four draws, two defeats). Those wins all came at home, versus

Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifying and Alloa Athletic in the League Cup.
Martin is also just the second Rangers manager to fail to win his first three league games in charge, after John Greig failed to win any of his first six in 1978. 

Grieg recovered to spend five years at the helm, winning two Scottish Cups and two League Cups, but Martin's position already looks tenuous. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala