Rangers Vs Club Brugge: Martin Adamant Gers’ Champions League Hopes Still Alive Despite Defeat

Rangers face the threat of a humiliating early exit from Europe’s top-tier competition after surrendering three goals in the opening 20 minutes of their play-off tie

Rangers Vs Club Brugge Match Report
  • Rangers conceded three early goals to Club Brugge, with Christos Tzolis assisting Romeo Vermant and Jorne Spileers, and Brandon Michele adding a third

  • Danilo Spoljaric scored in the second half; Djeidi Gassama had a goal disallowed

  • Coach Russell Martin insists Rangers still have a chance to progress

Russell Martin believes Rangers can still reach the league phase of the Champions League despite an “anxious” display in their 3-1 first-leg defeat to Club Brugge.

Rangers are on the brink of a humiliating early exit from Europe's top-tier competition after conceding three goals in the first 20 minutes of their play-off tie.

Christos Tzolis starred for the Belgian side at Ibrox, providing assists for Romeo Vermant and Jorne Spileers in the third and seventh minutes respectively.

Defender Brandon Michele then added a third for Brugge, firing home from the edge of the box to give Jack Butland no chance and prompt loud jeers from the home fans.

Rangers recuperated at the break and got on the scoresheet five minutes into the second half through Danilo, while they also had a potential second goal from Djeidi Gassama disallowed due to a foul in the build-up.

Despite the 3-1 deficit, Martin insists his side still have every chance of progressing ahead of next week's return fixture in Belgium.

“I'm really proud of the second half, the game is not over, the tie is not over,” Martin told Amazon Prime.

“The energy was completely different in the second half and I'm really proud of them for that because it wasn't easy. That's the hardest a lot of these players are going to face.

“You can't impact it from the sidelines. You put a gameplan in place to try and win the game, but the decision-making changes because we're so anxious.

“We were far too open, that wasn't the gameplan. In the second half, we didn't change very much but we were much more competitive and looked a threat. The players ran really hard for each other and I'm proud of them for that.”

Having also started the Scottish Premiership season with back-to-back draws against Motherwell and Dundee, Rangers were treated to more boos at the full-time whistle.

Martin did not criticise the home fans for their actions, but he believes they will be an important factor for his side going forward.

“The fans are all entitled to their opinions but we're going to need them so much,” Martin added.

“This club has had a long period, bar one season, where it hasn't been as successful as it wants to be, so we need to come together.

“The team is going to need the fans. The precursor to change is pain. I knew, coming here, there was going to be some pain early on. We need to make sure the pain is worth it.

“We will grow together through this, but we have to grow together as a club. We need to give supporters more moments like we did in the second half. The fans are the most important people in the club.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League and we'll do everything we can next week.”

