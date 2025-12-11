Who Is Marli Salmon? Arsenal’s 16-Year-Old UEFA Champions League Debutant

Marli Salmon made his senior debut as a late substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge
The 16-year-old joined Arsenal at Under-11 level and has impressed manager Mikel Arteta
Salmon becomes the sixth-youngest player in UCL history, behind Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal
Marli Salmon has become one of the most talked-about names in European football after making his UEFA Champions League debut at just 16 years and 103 days, becoming the sixth-youngest player in competition history.
The young centre-back came on as a late substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday, earning his first senior appearance before even featuring in a domestic match.
Manager Mikel Arteta praised the youngster’s readiness. “We knew that at some point we had to use him,” the Spanish manager said. “He’s so young, 16 still, and he’s playing in the Champions League.”
Marli Salmon’s Career So Far
Salmon joined Arsenal’s academy at the Under-11 level and has been regarded internally as a gifted, ball-playing centre-back, wearing the No. 89 shirt. The club has long earmarked him as a technically assured defender with maturity beyond his years.
Before his Champions League debut, Salmon had appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in the Football League Trophy in September, but had yet to feature in any senior domestic league or cup match. His rapid elevation reflects the club’s increased trust in its academy talent.
Arteta highlighted the long-term developmental work behind these breakthroughs. “That’s why we put so much work and enthusiasm into the academy,” he said. “When we need them, they are there and ready to perform.”
How Salmon Fits Into Arsenal’s Youth Movement
Salmon is part of a wider youth-driven moment at Arsenal, who have now fielded three players aged 16 or younger in the Champions League: Max Dowman, Jack Wilshere, and Salmon himself.
Dowman, who debuted last month at 15 years, 308 days, is the youngest player in Champions League history, breaking the record previously held by former Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who debuted at 16 years, 68 days, sits just ahead of Salmon on the all-time list.
For Salmon, his rapid emergence shows both Arsenal’s confidence in their academy pipeline and the growing trend of elite clubs handing opportunities to top-tier teenage talent. While still awaiting his first domestic appearance, he is already on the radar as one of Arsenal’s most promising young defenders.
(With AP Inputs)