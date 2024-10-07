Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Pressure On Shan Masood As PAK Opt To Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Check out live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of PAK vs ENG below

england-pakistan-cricket-test
England captain Ollie Pope with Pakistan captain Shan Masood at toss. Photo: X/PCB
Welcome to the live coverage of the first England vs Pakistan Test taking place in Multan. Check out live scores and ball-by-ball commentary below. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Both teams already announced their Playing 11s a day ahead of the match.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Pakistan won the toss and Shan Masood has decided his team will bat first in Multan. Brydon Carse is making his Test debut for England. In the absence of a fully-fit Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope is captaining the English team.

