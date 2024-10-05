Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match

Check out below how you can watch the 1st Pakistan vs England Test live

Shan Masood-Pakistan-cricket
Pakistans Test captain Shan Masood. Photo: File
info_icon

Sword will be hanging over Shan Masood's captaincy as Pakistan host England for a three-match Test series. The first of the three matches begins October 7 and Masood will have to marshal his men in a way that a victory could be earned. Otherwise, there could be a threat of mid-series sacking as well. (More Cricket News)

Masood has become the first Pakistan Test captain with five losses in first five matches as skipper. He also led Pakistan to an embarrassing series defeat against Bangladesh at home. Pakistan's chances of qualifying to the World Test Championship final are minimal but a good performance against England at home might help Masood keep captaincy for a bit more time.

England, on the other hand, will yet again show their attacking skills and try to put Pakistan under pressure. The Three Lions had clean swept the Pakistani side 3-0 in the Tests in their 2022 tour to the Asian country. Ben Stokes and co would eye a repeat of the result once again. However, Stokes participation in the first match is still doubtful.

England captain Ben Stokes - null
Pakistan Vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes A Doubt For Series Opener

BY Stats Perform

England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Check out below how you can watch the 1st Pakistan vs England Test live.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Pakistan vs England 1st Test?

The 1st Pakistan vs England Test is in Multan from October 7 to 11. The day's play will begin from 10:30 AM everyday.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test live?

Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England Tour Of Pakistan 2024 in the United Kingdom. It will be live-streamed on the Sky Sports Main Event.

In India, the 1st Pakistan vs England Test will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. The TV broadcast of the match is not yet confirmed.

