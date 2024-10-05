Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes A Doubt For Series Opener

Crawley, meanwhile, has been cleared to feature after recovering from a broken finger that kept him out against Sri Lanka

England captain Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is a doubt for England's three-match series in Pakistan, with Zak Crawley admitting they do not know if he will be fit to feature. (More Cricket News)

Stokes tore his hamstring playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition, forcing him to miss the side's last three matches against Sri Lanka, with England winning the series 2-1.

At the end of September, the captain underwent a planned scan which showed he was “on track” to feature in the series, although he was not expected to bowl at the start.

Stokes had been hoping to make his return in the series opener on Monday, but looked uncomfortable in England's first training session, and is yet to be given the green light.

Pakistan cricket team players during a practice session before the Test series against England in Multan. - Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
"I think he's got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff," Crawley said.

"He seems to be going well, recovering well from his injury, [but] we don't know just yet. We feel ready, whatever team comes out, it will be a nice balance either way.

"We've got a really deep squad with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well."

If Stokes is available to play, they could have some selection headaches, as they would be forced to drop one of the top six batters with his inclusion to make way for an extra bowler.

If they do not drop a batter, they could rely on Joe Root, who could also make history as he has 12,402 runs for England in men's tests and is just 71 away from surpassing Alastair Cook (12,472) as the all-time leading run-scorer.

Crawley, meanwhile, has been cleared to feature after recovering from a broken finger that kept him out against Sri Lanka. 

"I feel brand new. I'm looking forward to getting out there," Crawley added.

"I couldn't pick up a bat for five weeks. I've certainly missed it, so I can't wait to get out there again with the boys.

"It was a nasty break at the time, but I've recovered well, and I don't feel it at all while I'm batting.

"I won't go at slip, just from advice from the doctor, but I feel like I could. I'm trying to rest it, but I did a few catches, and it feels fine. I'm just trying to follow the professional advice."

