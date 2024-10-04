England national cricket team is ready for the Pakistan tour consisting of three Test matches starting from 7 October in the Multan Cricket Stadium. The second Test match will also be hosted by Multan and the third match will be held at Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
Earlier, Pakistan visited England for a four-match T20I series just before the T20I World Cup 2024. Two matches were washed out without a toss, and Pakistan suffered defeat in the other two games.
Shan Masood will be leading the Pakistan side and Mohammad Rizwan will be keeping the wickets. Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub are also part of the squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the backup wicket-keeper in the squad.
Ben Stokes will be leading the English side after missing the Test series against Sri Lanka at home due to injury. Youngsters Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir and Reham Ahmed are also included in the squad. The Pakistan series will be the first overseas Test series for talented Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith.
England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Schedule
1st Test: October 07-11, Multan Cricket Stadium
2nd Test: October 15-19, Multan Cricket Stadium
3rd Test: October 24-28, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England Tour Of Pakistan 2024. The telecast in India is yet to be confirmed but Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the matches live. The matches will be live-streamed on the Sky Sports Main Event also.
England Tour Of Pakistan 2024: Full Squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes