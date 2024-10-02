Jos Buttler will return to captain England for the white-ball tour of West Indies, while Yorkshire leg-spinner Jafer Chohan has earned his first international call-up. (More Cricket News)
Buttler missed the recent one-day international and T20 series against Australia due to a calf injury, with Harry Brook and Phil Salt leading the respective sides in his absence.
Meanwhile, Chohan is one of three uncapped players in the squad, which will remain the same for both series, along with Hampshire fast bowler John Turner and Warwickshire all-rounder Dan Mousley.
The 22-year-old has taken 17 wickets in 10 T20 Blast matches for Yorkshire in 2024, and is the first South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) graduate to be named in an England squad.
"It feels like an absolute dream to be selected. It's what I've worked for my whole life," Chohan told Yorkshire CCC.
"For me, this is a really good opportunity to be around some of the best players in the world, learn as much as I can, and just really sharpen up my game as much as possible."
Full squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.
The three-game ODI series begins in Antigua on October 31, while the five-game T20 series commences in Barbados on November 9.