Cricket

AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Thrash Australia In Perth To Win The Series After 22 Years - In Pics

Pakistan defeated Australia in the third ODI by eight wickets in the Perth Stadium to win a bilateral ODI series Down Under after 22 years. Pakistan won the toss and asked Australia to bat first in the series decider. Australia's stand-in captain Josh Inglis made five changes in the playing XI, a decision which hurt the hosts when they were bundled out for just 140 runs. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets and Haris Rauf claimed two crucial wickets. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique added 84 runs for the first wicket and Babar Azam along with the captain Mohammad Rizwan helped the team reach the target comfortably without losing any further wickets.