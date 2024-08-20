The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates in light of the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh, after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Tuesday (August 20), with chief executive Geoff Allardice calling it a "shame". (More Cricket News)
The Women's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from October 3 to 20, will now be held in Dubai and Sharjah.
Allardice said: "It is a shame not to be hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event.
“I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future.
“I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026.”
Home to the ICC headquarters, the UAE has become a key hub for cricket in recent years, hosting numerous qualifier tournaments as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 alongside Oman.