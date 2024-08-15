Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil

The ICC had announced the fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World on May 5. The tournament is going to witness the participation of 10 teams who will be divided equally into two groups of five each. (More Cricket News)
The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has revealed that India will not host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in case there a change of venue amidst the ongoing Bangladesh conflict.
Speaking to the Times Of India, Shah revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approached the BCCI asking if 'they would conduct the World Cup' in India after the host country being ravaged by mass protests that led the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.
"They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no," Shah was quoted in the TOI.
The tournament is slated to be held in two cities, namely, Sylhet and Mirpur from October 3 to 20.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had sought security assurance from the country’s army chief for the smooth running of the women’s T20 World Cup.