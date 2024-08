Captains Shan Masood, right, and Najmul Hossain Shanto pose with the trophy in Islamabad ahead of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). Both teams are taking the field for the first time after ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and jumping straight to red-ball action at that. In their six-series head-to-head history, the Bangla Tigers have never beaten Pakistan in a Test. Can they do it this time, in away conditions? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK vs BAN match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

21 Aug 2024, 09:22:46 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Pitch Still Under Cover The covers have been partially removed at the Rawalpindi stadium. However, the weather is still cloudy. X/aze3msiddiqui

21 Aug 2024, 09:07:19 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: PAK Coach, Captain and Vice-Captain Pose With The Trophy Captain, vice-captain and coach ©️🧢



Pakistan braces for 2024-25 red-ball international season 🔴#PAKvBAN | #TestOnHai pic.twitter.com/C2q0iegUXb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 20, 2024