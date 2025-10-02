Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of BAN Cricket: Check Key Career Stats After Advisor Declines Future Return

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan, long recognised as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders, has been told he will never don the national jersey again, despite no official retirement, amid politics and controversy. Check his key career stats here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of Bangladesh Cricket: Check His Key Career Stats
Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan, long recognised as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders, has been told he will never don the national jersey again, despite no official retirement, amid politics and controversy. Photo: X | The Munsaf Daily
info_icon

  • Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Mahmud has directed the BCB to never pick Shakib, citing political ties  

  • Shakib responded emotionally on social media, blaming one man for ending his national career

  • His career includes 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, 129 T20Is, and elongated reigns on top of ICC all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan has effectively seen his international career shut down after sports advisor Asif Mahmud announced on live television this week in Dhaka that the all-rounder will never be allowed to wear the national jersey again, citing his alleged political involvement with the ruling Awami League.

The directive came following a heated social media exchange between Shakib and Mahmud, leaving Bangladesh’s greatest ever cricketer exiled from the team despite not announcing retirement himself.

 Social Media Clash and Advisor’s Directive 

The controversy surfaced after Shakib Al Hasan’s birthday wish to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media led to heated exchanges with Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Mahmud.

In response to criticism, Mahmud said, “All of you have abused me a lot for not rehabilitating one person. But I was right. End of the discussion.”  

Shakib countered with a sharp post of his own: “So someone has finally accepted that it's because of him that I can never put on the Bangladesh jersey again, because of whom I can't play for Bangladesh again. Maybe I will return to my motherland one day. Love you, Bangladesh.”

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

The back-and-forth culminated in Mahmud’s televised declaration that he would formally advise the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) never to select Shakib again for national duty. 

 Politics at the Heart of Rift 

Mahmud claimed Shakib’s links with the ruling Awami League disqualified him from representing Bangladesh: “We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag. It won't be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. Maybe I haven't told the BCB before, but now my clear direction for the BCB would be that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh.”

He also pointed toward Shakib’s participation in the 2024 elections, alleging that his political involvement was far deeper than he admitted. Shakib had earlier maintained that he sought to become an MP not for politics but to serve his constituency in Magura. 

 Shakib’s Career by the Numbers 

Since debuting in 2006, Shakib has been the heartbeat of Bangladesh cricket, with elongated periods at the very top of ICC’s all-rounder rankings across all three formats underlining his stature in world cricket. 

Test Cricket

Matches: 71

Batting: 4,609 runs, average 37.8, strike rate 61.7, with 5 centuries and 31 fifties

Bowling: 246 wickets, average 31.7, economy 2.98, 19 five-wicket hauls, 2 ten-wicket hauls

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Matches: 247

Batting: 7,570 runs, average 37.29, strike rate 82.8, with 9 centuries and 56 fifties

Bowling: 317 wickets, average 29.52, economy 4.46, 4 five-wicket hauls

T20 Internationals

Matches: 129

Batting: 2,551 runs, average 23.19, strike rate 121, with 13 fifties

Bowling: 149 wickets, average 20.91, economy 6.81, 2 five-wicket hauls

His consistency, especially as a match-winning all-rounder, has made him not only Bangladesh’s greatest player but also a global benchmark for all-round excellence.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Roston Chase Strikes As Sudharsan Falls For 7; IND 91/2, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Dominate With Spin |PAK-W 88/5 (24)

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  5. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick