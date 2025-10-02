Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Mahmud has directed the BCB to never pick Shakib, citing political ties
Shakib responded emotionally on social media, blaming one man for ending his national career
His career includes 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, 129 T20Is, and elongated reigns on top of ICC all-rounder rankings
Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan has effectively seen his international career shut down after sports advisor Asif Mahmud announced on live television this week in Dhaka that the all-rounder will never be allowed to wear the national jersey again, citing his alleged political involvement with the ruling Awami League.
The directive came following a heated social media exchange between Shakib and Mahmud, leaving Bangladesh’s greatest ever cricketer exiled from the team despite not announcing retirement himself.
Social Media Clash and Advisor’s Directive
The controversy surfaced after Shakib Al Hasan’s birthday wish to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media led to heated exchanges with Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Mahmud.
In response to criticism, Mahmud said, “All of you have abused me a lot for not rehabilitating one person. But I was right. End of the discussion.”
Shakib countered with a sharp post of his own: “So someone has finally accepted that it's because of him that I can never put on the Bangladesh jersey again, because of whom I can't play for Bangladesh again. Maybe I will return to my motherland one day. Love you, Bangladesh.”
The back-and-forth culminated in Mahmud’s televised declaration that he would formally advise the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) never to select Shakib again for national duty.
Politics at the Heart of Rift
Mahmud claimed Shakib’s links with the ruling Awami League disqualified him from representing Bangladesh: “We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag. It won't be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. Maybe I haven't told the BCB before, but now my clear direction for the BCB would be that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh.”
He also pointed toward Shakib’s participation in the 2024 elections, alleging that his political involvement was far deeper than he admitted. Shakib had earlier maintained that he sought to become an MP not for politics but to serve his constituency in Magura.
Shakib’s Career by the Numbers
Since debuting in 2006, Shakib has been the heartbeat of Bangladesh cricket, with elongated periods at the very top of ICC’s all-rounder rankings across all three formats underlining his stature in world cricket.
Test Cricket
Matches: 71
Batting: 4,609 runs, average 37.8, strike rate 61.7, with 5 centuries and 31 fifties
Bowling: 246 wickets, average 31.7, economy 2.98, 19 five-wicket hauls, 2 ten-wicket hauls
One-Day Internationals (ODIs)
Matches: 247
Batting: 7,570 runs, average 37.29, strike rate 82.8, with 9 centuries and 56 fifties
Bowling: 317 wickets, average 29.52, economy 4.46, 4 five-wicket hauls
T20 Internationals
Matches: 129
Batting: 2,551 runs, average 23.19, strike rate 121, with 13 fifties
Bowling: 149 wickets, average 20.91, economy 6.81, 2 five-wicket hauls
His consistency, especially as a match-winning all-rounder, has made him not only Bangladesh’s greatest player but also a global benchmark for all-round excellence.