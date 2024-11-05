Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship

The England And Wales Cricket Board have reportedly told te veteran cricketer to undergo an analysis of his bowling action

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shakib-Al-Hasan-Bangladesh-Cricket
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: X
info_icon

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been reported for a suspect bowling action whilst representing for Surrey at the County Championship in England. The England And Wales Cricket Board have reportedly told te veteran cricketer to undergo an analysis of his bowling action. (More Cricket News)

The 37-year-old made his Surrey bow after eight players from the County side were not available as they are representing England. Shakib made his first appearance in the English domestic tournament since his Worcestershire stint in 2010-11.

Senior pros Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are missing from the squad named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. - ICC
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The left-arm spinner scalped 9 wickets and bowled over 63 overs in the clash against in September. Despite performing well with the ball, Shakib did not fare well with the bat as they lost by 111 runs. During his bowling, the umpires did not signal no-ball.

However, it came to light that the on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns found Shakib's action as suspect.

"The matter (Shakib's suspect bowling action) has no connection to international cricket or domestic cricket in other countries. The matter is under ECB jurisdiction and not related to ICC or other boards," a BCB official said on Monday.

Shakib is currently away from cricketing action. Earlier this year, he retired from T20Is and his last Test in Dhaka could not happen due to protests in Bangladesh. As of now, Shakib will now ply his trade in the ODI format.

However, the all-rounder was not named in the Bangladesh's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan starting from November 6 in Sharjah.

Bangladesh's ODI squad:

Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  2. ICC Tries Out AI Tool That Filters Social Media Abuse In Women's Cricket: Report
  3. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  4. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Called Off Due To Rain
  5. Assam Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Lille Vs Juventus, UCL: Bianconeri Must Play At Their Limits, Warns Thiago Motta
  2. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL: Alonso Calls The Reds As 'One Of Europe's Best' Ahead Of Anfield Return
  3. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Silva Grateful Cottagers' Dominance Was Rewarded With Late Win
  4. Sporting CP Vs Man City: Pep Guardiola Expecting Challenging Season For His Injury-Hit Side
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lokayukta Police Summons Siddaramaiah For Questioning In MUDA Case On Nov 6
  2. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  3. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  4. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  5. Canada Temple Attack: PM Modi Condemns Attack; India Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
World News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  5. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs