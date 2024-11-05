Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been reported for a suspect bowling action whilst representing for Surrey at the County Championship in England. The England And Wales Cricket Board have reportedly told te veteran cricketer to undergo an analysis of his bowling action. (More Cricket News)
The 37-year-old made his Surrey bow after eight players from the County side were not available as they are representing England. Shakib made his first appearance in the English domestic tournament since his Worcestershire stint in 2010-11.
The left-arm spinner scalped 9 wickets and bowled over 63 overs in the clash against in September. Despite performing well with the ball, Shakib did not fare well with the bat as they lost by 111 runs. During his bowling, the umpires did not signal no-ball.
However, it came to light that the on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns found Shakib's action as suspect.
Shakib is currently away from cricketing action. Earlier this year, he retired from T20Is and his last Test in Dhaka could not happen due to protests in Bangladesh. As of now, Shakib will now ply his trade in the ODI format.
However, the all-rounder was not named in the Bangladesh's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan starting from November 6 in Sharjah.
Bangladesh's ODI squad:
Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana