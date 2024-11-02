Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad

After a lot of conjecture and rumours regarding whether he will continue to lead the side, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named as skipper of the 15-member Bangladesh squad that will take on Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series starting November 6 in Sharjah. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the vice-captain of the team. (More Cricket News)
Senior pros Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, as well as right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud are missing from the squad named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). While veteran all-rounder Shakib has pulled out of the series voluntarily amid protests against him back home, Litton is recovering from a fever and Hasan nursing a shoulder injury.
Shakib had earlier said he wanted to end his Test career at home, following which he was included in the squad for the two Tests against South Africa. But eventually, he had to refrain from returning home due to security concern. Shakib was one of 147 people named in an FIR for an alleged murder during the unrest.
"When he (Shakib) could not play the last Test (against South Africa), he was disappointed from his side. What I feel is that when he could not play he was disappointed and did not practice. He is a very professional player and felt that because he is not into training it will not be wise for him as well as for the country to play this series (against Afghanistan)," BCB chief Faruque Ahmed was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report.
"He will try to return to his former self (as a cricketer) and there is a T10 league which is not colliding with any tournament. Though we are yet to give him NOC and we provide that, he will play there (in UAE T10) and after playing that he will see whether he can make a comeback as a cricketer or not ( for international cricket)," Faruque said.
"The decision came from Shakib and I am talking about the slim possibility (of playing against Afghanistan) due to his mental state came from him. The things through which players have to go through, unless you are a player is difficult to understand. This mental thing (of playing cricket) will be obstructed mentally and it is very normal no matter how tough he is mentally.
"I still believe he can play for Bangladesh in ODIs and we have an important tournament ahead as we have three ODIs in West Indies and later Champions Trophy and so taking everything into consideration I feel that he will miss this tour (to UAE for the three-match ODIs against Afghanistan)," he added.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh have included 22-year-old uncapped pacer Nahid Rana, who has played five Tests so far. They have also recalled opener Zakir Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. Zakir, who made his ODI debut last year in September has played just that one match in the format and Nasum last played an ODI in November 2023.
The three-match series will be played from 6 to 11 November, with all matches taking place at the Sharjah Stadium.
Bangladesh's ODI squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.