Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan Profile: Bangladesh's First True Blue World-Class All-Rounder

Once he was asked if he would like anything to be changed if he was made the CEO of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and his retort was that he would like to be like 'Anil Kapoor's character in the film Nayak', who gets power for a day and makes sweeping changes

shakib al hasan X ICC
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

Wanting to be Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' for a day to change everything that's wrong with BPL, sending stumps cartwheeling in disgust with a left-footed pile driver or pushing the envelope of 'Spirit of Cricket' by getting a player 'Timed Out', Shakib Al Hasan was perhaps never in running for winning game's "Mr Congeniality" contest. (More Cricket News)

But when it comes to cricketing pedigree, his 14,271 international runs with 14 hundred, 708 wickets and 119 catches across 446 international games in the last 17 years, puts him on a pedestal which will be difficult to surpass for Bangladeshi cricketers of coming generations as he gets ready to bid adieu to international cricket.

In 50 overs cricket especially where Bangladesh as a team found its mojo, he was peerless with 7,500 plus runs and 300 plus scalps. For Indian fans of a certain vintage, his patient half-century at Port of Spain in the 2007 ODI World Cup hurts as much as Tamim Iqbal's six that hit the top-tier concrete of the stadium.

There can't be debate that Shakib is Bangladesh's first true blue world-class cricketer and perhaps will remain their greatest ever with some absolutely cracking performances both with his classical and cheeky left-handed batting and hundreds of disciplined overs of left-arm spin that he sent down over the years.

Anyone who has covered Shakib for a decent amount of time would know that he is anything but a "people pleaser". He is more in-your-face and carried his weight around and the Bangladeshi cricketing establishments over the years have found it a bit overbearing.

Shakib's legacy in cricket is undeniable, and it would be a disservice to Bangladesh cricket if the 37-year-old doesn't receive a fitting farewell from Test cricket at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

This comes amid a bogus murder charge during the civil unrest when he wasn't even in the country. Since he was a Member of Parliament from Awami League, the protestors took no prisoners while also labelling him as a murderer.

Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don't know. There is a case against me. Everyone has the rights. You all know what type of case it is or where I was and what I was doing at that time. I don't want to talk much about it," Shakib told media persons in Kanpur ahead of what could be his 71st and last Test match.

"This is sad but you can't actually be sure that the current caretaker Government will be too keen on sincerely organizing Shakib's farewell game in Bangladesh. Now in Bangladesh, Shakib isn't just seen as a legendary sportsperson. He is someone who was associated with Sheikh Hasina. It is a case of us versus them," a senior Bangladeshi journalist told PTI.

Before Mustafizur Rahaman arrived on the scene, Shakib was one of the most sought-after Bangladeshi players across leagues.

Mohammed Ashraful was a minefield of talent gone astray, Tamim Iqbal had the game and brain, and Mushfiqur Rahim was determined and personified, but when it came to overall impact, there was no one like Shakib.

Ground staff cover the ground during rains ahead of the 2nd test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Sept. 26, 2024. - PTI/Vijay Verma
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Could Affect First Three Days

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Whether it is 217 against Tim Southee and Trent Boult at the Basin Reserve in Wellington or 84 runs and 10 wicket match haul against Australia at Mirpur, he was always in a league of his own.

And who can forget his winning hit during the 2014 IPL final which he won for KKR? He played 71 IPL games and was a part of two IPL-winning KKR teams under Gautam Gambhir.

He is still sought after in leagues across the globe and perhaps his heady success and more exposure to how cricket establishments ran across the globe made him a bit distant from the fans as well as how the media portrayed him in general.

Mashrafe Mortaza for example was one of the most popular among all Bangladeshi captains to date. As a cricketer, Shakib was head and shoulders above Mashrafe but the latter always shared a good vibe with the media. Mashrafe was "Mash" for them while Shakib remained Shakib.

He perhaps never gave a peek to his inside world, earned way more than his other cricketing contemporaries and hence during tough times, he never received the empathy that some of the others got.

Also, his plain speech never helped.

Once he was asked if he would like anything to be changed if he was made the CEO of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and his retort was that he would like to be like 'Anil Kapoor's character in the film Nayak', who gets power for a day and makes sweeping changes.

Or for that matter when he kicked the stumps after being denied what looked like a plumb leg before or the way he charged towards square leg umpire during a BPL game after he didn't rule an overhead wide.

Each time, his anger was valid but his expression earned him the wrath and criticism.

Last year at the Feroz Shah Kotla, he appealed for the dismissal of Angelo Mathews as per the "Timed Out" rule as the batter didn't take guard inside the stipulated time after the last batter was out. Mathews was given out as per rule but the 'Spirit of Cricket' reared its ugly head when the veteran Sri Lankan expressed his disgust for Shakib "stooping so low".

He didn't find backers when all he did was listen to his captain-in-waiting Najmul Shanto, who actually made him aware of the rules.

Shakib Al Hasan is a tremendous cricketer of international repute and hopefully, Bangladesh cricket history will be kinder to him.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Profile: Bangladesh's First True Blue World-Class All-Rounder
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Set For 10 AM; Play Begins At 10:30 AM
  3. Mitch Marsh: Australia Have 'Moved On' From Ashes Drama Ahead Of Lord's Return
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Could Affect First Three Days
  5. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Suspense Over Pitch Continues As Two Strips Laid At Green Park Stadium
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Same Family Die By Suicide In Car, Probe Underway | A Flashback Of The Burari Case
  2. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  3. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  4. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  5. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Japan To Pick New PM, Party Leader Today | Key Candidates In Fray To Replace Fumio Kishida
  2. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  3. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  4. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  5. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match