India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Could Affect First Three Days

Check out the detailed weather forecast for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur

Kanpur-India-bangladesh-green-park-stadium
Ground staff cover the ground during rains ahead of the 2nd test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Sept. 26, 2024. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Rohit Sharma-led India will be eager to complete a whitewash of Bangladesh when the two sides meet for the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test between the two sides. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh were not able to compete with a clinical Indian side despite the visitors' fast bowlers doing well with the new ball.

Bangladesh are yet to get a win over India in Tests and the hosts will like to improve upon their perfect record even further. While both teams will be out to have a good time in the middle, showers might be an unwanted guest during the match.

Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast

The opening three days of the second Test might have rain delays as showers are predicted all over the weekend. As per weather prediction website AccuWeather, there is a 96%, 80% and 59% chances of precipitation on the first three days of the second Test respectively. The forecast for the last two days is predicted to be clear with the sky partly cloudy.

The temperature for the first three days will be around 30 degrees Celsius while the same for the last two days will be around 36.

Weather forecast for Kanpur. Photo: Accuweather
The weather may affect the pitch conditions on the Green Park Stadium too. The pitch at the Kanpur ground is usually a bit slow and low but good for batting for the first two days before there is enough damage on the surface to assist spinners. The overcast conditions might delay the wear and tear of the pitch and also might help the pacers.

