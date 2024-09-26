Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

Shakib, who has played 69 Tests for Bangladesh, has been a cornerstone of his nation's cricket, amassing 4,453 runs and taking 242 wickets across his Test career

shakib al hasan retires from test cricket X akshay tadvi
Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
info_icon

Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan has announced that the second Test against India could mark his final appearance in Test cricket if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) does not grant him a farewell match on home soil. (More Cricket News)

The 37-year-old all-rounder announced his retirement from T20Is with immediate effect and expressed his desire to conclude his illustrious career in front of his home crowd in Mirpur.

Shakib has played 129 T20Is and made 2551 runs and 149 wickets. He will continue to play in franchise leagues.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," revealed Shakib on the eve of the Kanpur Test.

He has played 69 Tests for Bangladesh and has been a cornerstone of his nation's cricket, amassing 4,453 runs and taking 242 wickets across his Test career.

However, on the eve of the second and final Test of the series against India in Kanpur, Shakib revealed that he has asked the BCB for the opportunity to retire in Bangladesh.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me and are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh," Shakib said. "If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket."

Former Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan. - File
Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For Bangladesh Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The announcement signals the end of an era for Bangladesh cricket. Shakib, often hailed as one of the greatest all-rounders in the modern era, has not only been a consistent performer with both bat and ball but has also inspired a generation of cricketers in Bangladesh.

His leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in elevating Bangladesh as a competitive force in international cricket.

The veteran cricketer has recently been named as an accused in a murder case back in Bangladesh, amidst political unrest that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib has been an active member of parliament under Hasina's Awami League government.

Should the BCB fail to organize the farewell Test, Shakib’s illustrious Test career would conclude in India, far from the passionate home crowd that has followed him since his debut in May 2007.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: SL Recover After Early Loss To Reach 102/1 At Lunch
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India May Go With Same Playing XI In Kanpur, Hints Abhishek Nayar
  4. Lisa Sthalekar: India Are Well-Equipped To Win The Elusive ICC Women's T20 World Cup Title
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics
  2. UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
  5. Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | One Nation, One Election
  2. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  3. Middle-East Tension: Indian Nationals In Lebanon Urged To Leave Country As Conflict With Israel Escalates
  4. Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Gets 15-Day Jail In Defamation Case Filed By Kirit Somaiya's Wife
  5. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  3. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
  4. In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England
  5. Putin Revises Russia's Nuclear Use Rules In Big Warning To Ukraine, NATO
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats