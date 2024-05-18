Art & Entertainment

‘Chandu Champion’ Trailer Review: Kabir Khan-Kartik Aaryan Bring An Extraordinary Tale Of Immense Grit And National Pride

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan are here to bring to you an extraordinary story of ‘Chandu Champion’. The film has already created a huge buzz with its stellar posters. Check out the trailer right here.

‘Chandu Champion’
‘Chandu Champion’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Kabir Khan’s much-anticipated film ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been making waves since its announcement. With three distinct posters issued consecutively, enthusiasm for the film has undoubtedly risen. The trailer has been out, and it looks great.

Check out the trailer right here:

Audiences have been looking forward to the trailer debut in Gwalior since the first poster was released. The posters presented everyone to the numerous flavors of this enormous cinematic spectacle, each of which highlighted Kartik Aaryan’s versatility and transformation journey. However, it was the trailer that stole the show, meeting the desire of nationwide viewers and sending them into an enthusiastic frenzy.

The teaser, which debuted in Gwalior, is packed with dramatic moments, action, a preview of the largest-ever war sequence, the remarkable story of a soldier who refused to surrender, and heartwarming scenes. The teaser gives the spectator a glimpse into the large-scale universe of ‘Chandu Champion’. Kartik Aaryan’s extraordinary metamorphosis into a soldier, boxer, and wrestler reflects his commitment and excellence, heightening the anticipation for its premiere in theaters on June 14.

The teaser, which is visually spectacular and fascinating, as well as loaded with a heart-pumping background soundtrack, promises a cinematic extravaganza, setting the stage for ‘Chandu Champion’ to rewrite box office records when it hits theatres. The film directed by Kabir Khan bears enormous expectations, and anticipation for seeing it in theaters has reached an all-time high as it promises an extraordinary cinematic voyage and assures that it resonates with every sector of viewers.

The release date for ‘Chandu Champion’ is June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  2. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  3. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  5. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan: Seems Surreal To Launch My Toughest Film's Trailer In My Hometown
  2. Sriya Reddy: I’m Overwhelmed By Response To ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’
  3. Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs
  4. Paul Schrader Felt Death Closing In, So He Made A Movie About It
  5. Becoming A Household Name Was Never On His Wishlist, Says 'Panchayat' Star Jitendra Kumar
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell Take Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 218/5
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  3. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Chelsea 6-0 Man United, Women's Super League: Blues Claim Fifth Straight WSL Title
  5. Hoffenheim 4-2 Bayern Munich: Tuchel Bows Out On Defeat Thanks To Kramaric Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup