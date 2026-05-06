DC Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)