DC Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings stayed in the hunt with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, chasing 155 in 17.3 overs. Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 and a crucial stand with Kartik Sharma sealed it, while DC’s below-par total and Kuldeep Yadav’s expensive spell hurt their playoff chances

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48 – Check Result
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2026

  • Sanju Samson anchored the chase with an unbeaten 87 off 52, stitching a match-winning 114-run stand with Kartik Sharma

  • Delhi Capitals managed only 155/7 on a tricky surface, with Kuldeep Yadav leaking runs in the middle overs as their playoff hopes took a hit

Sanju Samson paced his unbeaten 87 off 52 balls perfectly on a tricky track as Chennai Super Kings kept themselves relevant in the Indian Premier League with an eight-wicket win over a self-destructing Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC vs CSK Highlights

After opting to bat, DC's struggles with the bat at home continued as they ended with a below par 155 for seven on a pitch offering assistance to the spinners with odd ball holding up.

Samson and Kartik Sharma (41 not out off 31 balls) forged a 114-run unbroken partnership off 66 balls for the third wicket, taking CSK home in 17.3 overs for their fifth win of the season. For DC, the road to play-offs got a lot tougher with their sixth loss in 10 matches.

While the CSK spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad excelled, DC's lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav conceded 34 runs in his three overs. He was hit for four sixes in those 18 balls, releasing all the pressure DC had put on the opposition by limiting them to 44 for one in the powerplay.

Related Content
Sanju Samson celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP
IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'
Chennai Super Kings' players being congratulated by Delhi Capitals' players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
DC Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In New Delhi?
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
CSK Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 18
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo
CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18
Related Content

While skipper Axar Patel did the containing job well, Kuldeep failed to get a wicket in the middle overs to make it easier for CSK. Trump card Mitchell Starc was not able to strike early on though Lungi Ngidi removed Ruturaj Gaikwad in his opening over.

It seemed Samson had it all figured out in his head. Having laboured to 15 off his first 17 balls, he targeted Kuldeep post the powerplay to anchor the chase for his team. His innings included half a dozen sixes.

The opener has also struck two hundreds in his debut season for the storied franchise.

Earlier, DC's free fall began with the loss of opener Pathum Nissanka who failed to clear the mid-on fielder off a slower ball from left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Both Nissanka (19 off 15 balls) and K L Rahul (12 off 13 balls) began with crisp boundaries but did not last long. After Nissanka, Rahul attempted an inside-out hit off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein but could not get to the pitch of the ball on the charge to be caught by opposition captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

DC laboured to 37 for two in the powerplay with Hosein bowling half of the overs, including one from the other end that produced the wicket of Rahul.

With DC's innings not gaining any momentum, the crowd, mostly in yellow supporting CSK and M S Dhoni, who did not even travel for the game, built more pressure on the 'home team'. Chants of 'CSK, CSK' were heard regularly during the innings.

With a poor batting performance like that, it seemed DC had not overcome the mental demons of 75 all out in their last game here.

After the powerplay, another spinner Noor Ahmad dominated the opposition, removing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana, who both fell to a poorly executed sweep shot.

Axar had the ideal opportunity to make an impact with the bat but fell to a soft dismissal, offering a sitter to the cover fielder off a Gurjapneet Singh ball that appeared to stop on him. DC were then reeling at 69 for five in 11 overs.

Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31 balls) and impact player Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24 balls) hit a flurry of sixes to take the innings forward in their 65-run stand but the damage done in the first half of the game could not be reversed as DC ended with an underwhelming total.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

  3. SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. India Retain No. 1 Spot In ICC Men’s T20I Rankings; England, Australia Follow

  5. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  2. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  3. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  2. BJP’s Bengal Breakthrough: How It Changed the State’s Political Map

  3. Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

  4. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  5. Hung Verdict in Tamil Nadu: What Will Vijay’s TVK do?

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  2. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

  5. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough