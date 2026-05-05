DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 48 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4). A fit-again Lungi Ngidi is back for the home side, replacing Kyle Jamieson. CSK made a couple of changes, bringing in West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Both sides are yet to achieve peak form and have eight points from nine games apiece. They can thus scarcely afford any more slip-ups, if either of them is to advance to the playoffs.
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