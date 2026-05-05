DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 48 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4). A fit-again Lungi Ngidi is back for the home side, replacing Kyle Jamieson. CSK made a couple of changes, bringing in West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Both sides are yet to achieve peak form and have eight points from nine games apiece. They can thus scarcely afford any more slip-ups, if either of them is to advance to the playoffs.

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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian Premier League Pathum Nissanka
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary chases the ball as Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian Premier League KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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