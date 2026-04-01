MCFC 1-2 EBFC, ISL: Substitutes Inspire East Bengal's Comeback Win Against Mumbai City FC

East Bengal drew level with table toppers Jamshedpur FC on 21 points. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, suffering their first home defeat of the season

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MCFC 1-2 EBFC, ISL: Substitutes Inspire East Bengals Comeback Win Against Mumbai City FC
East Bengal players celebrate Youssef Ezzejjari's goal against Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League. Photo: AIFF Media
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Brandon Fernandes put Mumbai City FC ahead in eighth minute

  • Youssef Ezzejjari equalized for East Bengal FC with 58th-minute penalty

  • Nandha Kumar netted winner in 71st

East Bengal FC came from behind to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 and move to the top of the Indian Super League points table in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari (58th) and Nandha Kumar (71st) overturned Brandon Fernandes’ (8th) early strike.

The Red and Gold Brigade produced a strong second-half display to claim three points and move to the top of the table with 21 points from 10 matches, ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, suffering their first home defeat of the season.

Petr Kratky’s Mumbai side started on the front foot with early pressing, but centre-backs Sibille and Anwar Ali stood firm in the opening exchanges. Despite that, the Islanders struck first.

In the eighth minute, left-back Akash Mishra’s long throw into the box created commotion, and midfielder Brandon Fernandes reacted quickest to fire a left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Mumbai City FC continued to create clearer openings. Around the quarter-hour mark, winger Vikram Pratap Singh surged down the right before his effort was blocked by defender Jeakson Singh.

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Lallianzuala Chhangte was denied a good opportunity soon after, while Vikram missed with an attempted chip following a lofted pass from midfielder Joni Kauko.

East Bengal FC gradually grew into the game but struggled to break into the final third.

Midfielder Mohammed Rashid forced a save from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa in the 28th minute, while Edmund Lalrindika and captain Saúl Crespo saw efforts go off target or blocked.

Mumbai City remained the more threatening side, with Brandon testing goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill again before the interval.

Oscar Bruzon made three attacking changes at half-time, introducing forward Miguel Figueira, striker Youssef Ezzejjari and midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti.

The impact was immediate, as East Bengal pushed higher and began to test the Mumbai City defence.

The equaliser arrived following a challenge by Kauko inside the box, East Bengal were awarded a penalty.

Substitute Ezzejjari stepped up and converted with a powerful strike into the bottom corner, despite Lachenpa guessing the right way.

Mumbai City attempted to respond quickly.

Chhangte forced a sharp save from Gill in the 61st minute, but East Bengal held firm before they went on to take the lead.

After a move initiated by Figueira, substitute Nandha Kumar cut in from the left and struck from the edge of the box.

The effort took a slight deflection off defender Bijay Chhetri and beat Lachenpa to make it 2-1.

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