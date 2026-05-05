Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Islanders Welcome Red And Gold Brigade Amid Intensifying Title Race

Mumbai City FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League encounter with East Bengal. Photo: AIFF

Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 12 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 5). Both teams are in do-or-die scenarios with regards to the title race. Mumbai City, currently on 19 points, can ascend the top of the table with a victory. East Bengal, on the other hand are just a point behind, and could draw level with Jamshedpur FC at the summit, albeit remaining second on head-to-head record. Mumbai come into the contest following a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, while East Bengal arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 victory versus Odisha FC. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

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