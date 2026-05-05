Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Islanders Welcome Red And Gold Brigade Amid Intensifying Title Race
Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 12: The teams are placed fourth and fifth, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the Mumbai Football Arena
Mumbai City FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League encounter with East Bengal. Photo: AIFF
Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 12 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 5). Both teams are in do-or-die scenarios with regards to the title race. Mumbai City, currently on 19 points, can ascend the top of the table with a victory. East Bengal, on the other hand are just a point behind, and could draw level with Jamshedpur FC at the summit, albeit remaining second on head-to-head record. Mumbai come into the contest following a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, while East Bengal arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 victory versus Odisha FC. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES
Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 12 face-off between Mumbai City and East Bengal. Watch this space for live updates from the Mumbai Football Arena.