Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Saka's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Enter Final
Arsenal reached their first Champions League final in two decades after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on May 06, Wednesday. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Bukayo Saka provided the decisive moment, reacting quickest to sweep home a rebound in the 45th minute after Jan Oblak denied Leandro Trossard. The goal gave the Gunners a 2-1 aggregate lead that they protected through a disciplined defensive performance. Atlético struggled to break down the host's resolute backline, with their best opportunity thwarted by a desperate last-ditch challenge from Gabriel on Giuliano Simeone. Despite a missed chance from Viktor Gyokeres to extend the lead, Arsenal comfortably managed the closing stages. This historic win keeps their dream of a European and Premier League double alive, setting up a final in Budapest against either PSG or Bayern Munich.
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