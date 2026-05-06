Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Saka's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Enter Final

Arsenal reached their first Champions League final in two decades after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on May 06, Wednesday. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Bukayo Saka provided the decisive moment, reacting quickest to sweep home a rebound in the 45th minute after Jan Oblak denied Leandro Trossard. The goal gave the Gunners a 2-1 aggregate lead that they protected through a disciplined defensive performance. Atlético struggled to break down the host's resolute backline, with their best opportunity thwarted by a desperate last-ditch challenge from Gabriel on Giuliano Simeone. Despite a missed chance from Viktor Gyokeres to extend the lead, Arsenal comfortably managed the closing stages. This historic win keeps their dream of a European and Premier League double alive, setting up a final in Budapest against either PSG or Bayern Munich.

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Champions League: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal supporters celebrate at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores the opening goal during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak makes a save during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso, top, fouls Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone tries to score but falls to the ground with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, left, during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal's Ben White jumps for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman, right, during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres controls the ball between Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone, right, during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Champions League Semifinal Second Leg Soccer Match
A banner hangs from the stadium roof before the start of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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