Thunder 108-90 Lakers, NBA 2026: Holmgren Double-Double Powers Hosts In Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of the NBA 2026 Western Conference semifinals at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The visitors started well, racing to a 7-0 lead courtesy of LeBron James, who finished with 27 points and six assists. However, the Thunder responded quickly, winning the first quarter 31-26. Chet Holmgren dominated with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the offence with 18 points and six assists. The Lakers, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, relied heavily on James and Rui Hachimura (18 points), but failed to counter the Thunder's efficiency. The hosts now lead the series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Thursday in Oklahoma City.

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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, gives a broadcast interview after the team's Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Rui Hachimura
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) celebrates a three-point basket as Los Angeles Lakers' Rui Hachimura (28) jogs past in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers' Luke Kennard (10) and Marcus Smart (36) defend in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers' Rui Hachimura, left, defends in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, left, competes for a loose ball against Los Angeles Lakers' Jaxson Hayes, left, and Rui Hachimura, right, in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers' Deandre Ayton, left, defends in the second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder's Ajay Mitchell (25) and Alex Caruso (9) in the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein (55) as Chet Holmgren (7) looks on in the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder's Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates a basket in the first half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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Lakers vs Thunder NBA basketball playoffs-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, defends second half of Game 1 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
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