Thunder 108-90 Lakers, NBA 2026: Holmgren Double-Double Powers Hosts In Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of the NBA 2026 Western Conference semifinals at Paycom Center on Tuesday. The visitors started well, racing to a 7-0 lead courtesy of LeBron James, who finished with 27 points and six assists. However, the Thunder responded quickly, winning the first quarter 31-26. Chet Holmgren dominated with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the offence with 18 points and six assists. The Lakers, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, relied heavily on James and Rui Hachimura (18 points), but failed to counter the Thunder's efficiency. The hosts now lead the series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Thursday in Oklahoma City.
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