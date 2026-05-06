Inside The SWA Pitch Fest: Understanding How The Screenwriters Association Is Empowering Writers To Enter Bollywood

Summary of this article
The SWA Pitch Fest brings together the top 25 selected writers with around 40 producers in a tightly structured, high-volume pitching environment, creating an unprecedented density of industry access within a short span.
It functions as a critical entry point for outsiders, offering writers with little to no industry connections a rare, formalised pathway into Bollywood’s otherwise gatekept ecosystem.
Through conversations with Mitesh Shah (EC Member and Chairperson of the SWA Education Subcommittee) and screenwriters Syed Shadan and Akshay Patvarkar, the piece examines the inner workings, pressures and possibilities of what is essentially a creative marketplace.
For most writers, the idea of a film or a web series begins in private: an inkling that nudges them to type a rough draft on their laptop or scribble a fleeting note in their phone tucked somewhere between “buy milk” and “call dentist.” This is where the dream takes its first wobbly breaths: to someday overcome the distance between that private, undercooked idea and watching it find its way into the world via a theatrical or OTT release.
In practice, that dream has often collided with an industry known for its tightly guarded entry points. In the labyrinthine corridors of the Indian film industry, access is the ultimate currency. Bollywood has mostly operated like an exclusive club where access tends to flow through entrenched family legacies and long-standing professional networks. For outsiders, entry has historically resembled a closed corridor.
Against this backdrop, organisations like the Screenwriters’ Association of India (SWA), which has been active for decades, have attempted to loosen the hinges on that metaphorical gate. To bridge the cavernous gap between a finished manuscript and a greenlit production, the Screenwriters Association (SWA) has engineered a high-octane solution: the Pitch Fest. Launched in 2021, it grew out of a Script Lab designed to spot and develop new writing talent.
This annual event is a grueling yet exhilarating marathon where 25 writers face a gauntlet of 40 producers. It becomes a structured meeting ground where upcoming writers can actually sit across from established producers and streaming executives, solely based on their respective work. In August 2021, the Script Lab aimed to shortlist six writers and assign each one a mentor, with the idea of refining promising work through multiple reading rounds conducted in a fairly transparent system. The organisers expected around 45 to 50 scripts. They received over 600 instead, which quickly turned the reading process into something resembling a literary marathon with 18 readers drafted in to survive the workload. Success, however, has a way of compounding itself. What started as a small experiment has since ballooned into a full-fledged industry touchpoint. By 2025, the fifth year of the initiative, submissions had climbed to 1,479 entries. At that scale, the Pitch Fest became an audition room where the real challenge is simply being heard above the noise.
Through the insights of Mitesh Shah (EC Member and Chairperson of the SWA Education Subcommittee) and screenwriters Syed Shadan and Akshay Patvarkar, we attempt to dissect the anatomy of this creative stock exchange.
15 Minutes Can Change A Screenwriter’s Career
The top 6 scripts selected from the Script Lab receive mentorship and feedback from seasoned producers. The top 25 scripts on the other hand, move into the Pitch Fest where they undergo a month-long training programme to learn how to pitch their scripts. This includes understanding how to compress narrative, identify key beats and communicate effectively within strict time constraints.
Writers are granted fifteen minutes—ten to narrate and five to converse—to convince seasoned executives that their story is worth millions. This "narrative sprint" forces a radical re-evaluation of one’s own work. EC Member And Chairperson, Education Subcommittee, Mitesh Shah describes the format succinctly: “It’s like Shark Tank for writers. Writers are trained to pitch their scripts in 8 to 10 minutes. At the Pitch Fest, 25 writers pitch to around 40 producers. Every 15 minutes, a bell rings and they move to the next producer. This results in about a thousand meetings over two days.”
This high-energy environment allows writers to focus on the Herculean task of preparation. For screenwriters like Akshay Patvarkar, trained formally at FTII Pune, the festival serves as a vital structural anchor in the form of a definitive deadline: “When you’re writing your own stories, it’s very easy to keep delaying them because there’s no accountability. This gives you a fixed point to work towards. Whether you get selected or not is a bonus—but by the end of it, you have material that exists, and that in itself is valuable.” By the time the finalists reach the floor, they have survived rigorous training, multiple rounds of scrutiny and benefited from the insights received during the process.
The logistical reality of the Pitch Fest is staggering. 40 producers, 25 writers and a bell that rings every 15 minutes like clockwork. Some might argue that a 15-minute interaction lacks the depth required for meaningful collaboration, but the participants suggest otherwise. Patvarkar, who got selected for the first time after multiple attempts, also initially questioned whether such short interactions could hold real creative value. Over time, he realised that alignment matters more than time itself : “You can tell in a minute or two if the producer is interested. And if they are not, more time does not change that.” This 15-minute window forces a writer to move beyond the plot and inhabit the "soul" of their work.
Screenwriter Syed Shadan, who was a part of the Pitch Fest, has since moved on to projects like Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 (2026), explains, “The repetitive nature of pitching to nearly 40 producers was an incredibly enlightening curriculum in itself. You begin to understand that being a professional screenwriter requires two distinct proficiencies: the ability to craft a narrative and the distinct, often uncomfortable, skill of selling it."
Navigating Proximity To Producers
For many writers, particularly those without industry connections, the most significant barrier beyond writing a script—it is getting it read. The Script Lab and by extension, the Pitch Fest attempts to dismantle that barrier in one concentrated sweep. This is not a script marketplace for writers but a space where the industry itself is brought to them. Within this structure, writers are exposed to a range of stakeholders including production houses, streaming platforms and talent agencies. The likes of Dharma Productions, Red Chillies and RSVP Productions sit right across the table from these aspiring writers, as well as streaming giants like Netflix and Zee 5.
From the producer perspective, Pitch Fest functions as a discovery pipeline. The selection process ensures that what enters the room has already passed multiple reading stages, creating a curated set of scripts. However, producers are not only evaluating projects, but in many cases, also the writer’s sensibility. If a writer brings in an unconventional story, or perhaps an idea rooted in identity or politics, it does not become a barrier to pitching. As Patvarkar notes, “If a producer is not aligned with the politics within your story, they respectfully decline and encourage you to move to the next producer. There are no professional constraints in healthy discussions of scripts here.” Despite the unconventional nature of some projects and their focus on newer themes, responses vary—some producers engage, others do not. What the platform ensures, however, is a diverse panel of producers who remain open to a wide range of content.
For those who got selected within the top 6, mentorship allows for hours of back and forth with stalwarts like Vikramaditya Motwayne, Riteish Batra, Sudeep Sharma, Abhishek Chaubey, Smita Singh and Shakun Batra amongst others. This level of exposure allows writers to better gauge what resonates within the industry and how their stories can be positioned more effectively. The producers involved are carefully chosen, many of whom have an established association with the SWA, ensuring that the feedback offered is both informed and constructive.
Navigating Market Realities And Mentorship Dynamics
The SWA’s annual setup eventually raises a deeper structural question: is the Pitch Fest identifying strong writing or work that can realistically move through the industry pipeline? The answer appears to sit somewhere in between. While the SWA judges scripts on craft, producers arrive with specific mandates reflecting market realities. Patvarkar’s project, The Avenger, was born from this very intersection. After repeatedly noticing an affinity for crime-centric content, he developed a vigilante narrative that satisfied market demand while maintaining his personal creative integrity. Shadan too, along the same path expresses, “Both times I attended, my projects did not quite align with what the market wanted. Still, producers and talent agencies looked beyond the story and responded to the craft.”
The imbalance between an emerging writer and an experienced studio executive cannot be ignored in this setting. Such a dynamic carries the risk of overreach—whether in the form of pressure to part with a script prematurely or to reshape its core intent to suit a producer’s vision. While the SWA positions itself strictly as a facilitator of these meetings, it remains very selective about the producers it brings into the room. The SWA acts as a sentinel in this space.
Producers are guests of the union, which inherently mandates a level of professional decorum. The legal safeguards are equally robust. Before any pitching, participants sign release forms that have been scrutinized by the SWA Dispute Settlement Committee. According to Shadan’s experience, “SWA has consistently safeguarded writers’ interests. They have even refused prominent producers when terms were not fair.” This ensures that even if a collaboration turns sour, the writer’s intellectual property is not left defenseless. As Patvarkar points out, while the industry may not always respect the writer as the "mother" of the project, the SWA provides the armor necessary to demand that respect at the negotiating table.
Victory Does Not Always Look The Same.
What of the hundreds who don't make the top 25? The most common misunderstanding about Pitch Fest is that success is defined only by projects that get selected or produced. In practice, the consensus among the participants remains surprisingly optimistic. The Pitch Fest is a functional victory for anyone who applies. Because the submission process requires a story outline and eventually a full screenplay, every applicant ends the season with a finished piece of work.
It strips away the romanticism of the "undiscovered genius" and replaces it with the reality of the "working professional." A writer leaves the festival with a clearer voice, a thicker skin and a document that proves they can finish what they started. In the volatile world of Indian cinema, that is the most tangible outcome one can hope for.
The economic reality of writers sits just beneath the surface. Many navigate unstable work cycles while participating in a process that demands time, preparation and unpaid effort. Access to producers does not automatically always translate into financial security. Although the system supports the larger pool by providing a structured environment to fail, learn and rewrite. Many writers apply for years before finding their rhythm. This perseverance is the unwritten requirement of the job. For Shadan, this access translated into tangible movement: “It was through the Pitch Fest and Script Lab that I got signed by my talent management company. After sending my material and following up multiple times, I also ended up writing for another show after a producer liked my pilot.” Patvarkar’s experience reflects a similar pattern. While his primary projects including The Avenger continue its development journey, the exposure led to representation and additional writing opportunities.
As Shah puts it: “The Script Lab and Pitch Fest is by no means an indictment of one's creative caliber. Not getting selected here does not mean the script or the writer is not good. Their script may or may not get made but the writer definitely gets seen and that often leads to work.” That work can take multiple forms—writers’ room positions, commissioned projects or development deals that sprout from first impressions, after the event.
The Afterlife Of The Pitch Fest
To ask whether there is an immediate record of the Pitch Fest’s success would be in vain, because it functions as a domino effect, where a series of strictly timed meetings translates into a ripple that unfolds over many years and decades of collaboration. Yet the most enduring function of the Pitch Fest lies in access. As Shah points out, it offers “a foot in the door for a lot of people who have zero access otherwise,” while also opening a sustained channel of dialogue between the Screenwriters Association and the industry it seeks to engage. Certain opportunities emerge gradually, shaped and developed over time. The Pitch Fest is neither a shortcut nor a guarantee. It is a mechanism that ultimately brings writers into the room and leaves the rest to a system where persistence and timing continue to shape what eventually makes it to screen.