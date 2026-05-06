US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

US State Department cites staff safety, shifts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa engagement to Islamabad

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
US Embassy
Representational Image: US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US State Department announced a phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar citing commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel.

  • Diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

  • The US said its policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast, with continued engagement through missions in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Citing a commitment to the safety of its diplomatic staff, the US has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the statement said, adding that the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.

In order to strengthen economic connections, enhance regional security, and further the interests of the American people, the US will continue to have meaningful engagements with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a State Department spokesperson.

“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” the spokesperson said. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

  3. SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. India Retain No. 1 Spot In ICC Men’s T20I Rankings; England, Australia Follow

  5. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  2. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  3. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  2. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

  3. Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

  4. Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

  5. BJP’s Bengal Breakthrough: How It Changed the State’s Political Map

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  2. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control

  3. Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026