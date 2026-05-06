US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

Summary of this article
The US State Department announced a phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar citing commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel.
Diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad.
The US said its policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast, with continued engagement through missions in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.
Citing a commitment to the safety of its diplomatic staff, the US has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar.
“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.
“This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the statement said, adding that the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.
In order to strengthen economic connections, enhance regional security, and further the interests of the American people, the US will continue to have meaningful engagements with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a State Department spokesperson.
“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” the spokesperson said.