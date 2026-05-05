Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

Industrial explosion exposes persistent risks in China’s fireworks sector as authorities scramble to respond.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Rescuers work on site after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Guandu Town of China
Rescuers work on site after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Guandu Town of Liuyang, central China s Hunan Province, in the early hours of May 5, 2026.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • At least 21 people were killed in a massive explosion at a fireworks plant.

  • Emergency teams rushed in as fire and debris engulfed the facility.

  • The incident highlights ongoing risks and regulatory gaps in hazardous industries.

At least 21 people were killed in a powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in China, according to state media, in one of the deadliest industrial accidents in recent months. The blast, which ripped through the facility with devastating force, also left several others injured and triggered a massive emergency response.

Local authorities said rescue teams were rushed to the site soon after the explosion, battling flames and debris in a race against time to locate survivors. Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, with parts of the factory reduced to rubble.

Fireworks manufacturing, a long-standing industry in China, has often been under scrutiny for safety lapses. Despite repeated crackdowns and tighter regulations, accidents continue to occur—often due to improper storage of chemicals, lapses in handling explosive materials, or inadequate enforcement of safety protocols.

Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, though initial reports suggest it may have been triggered during the handling or production process. Authorities have also pledged accountability, signalling possible disciplinary action if negligence is established.

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