IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 final on May 31, with Dharamshala and New Chandigarh staging the knockout matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 playoff venues announced final qualifiers details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The BCCI confirmed Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 final on May 31

  • Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

  • The New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29

The BCCI announced the IPL 2026 playoff venues on Wednesday, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad set to host the final on May 31 for the second consecutive season. Dharamshala and New Chandigarh will stage the remaining knockout matches.

Ahmedabad hosted the Indian Premier League final in 2022, 2023, and last season.

“Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake,” the BCCI stated in a press release.

“The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29.”

Qualifier 1 will decide the first finalist, with the winner gaining direct entry to the final. Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

Related Content
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring fifty against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Are Safe, Alive Or Eliminated?
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP
IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed
Rahul Tewatia shakes hands with Rajat Patidar after Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. - Photo: AP
GT Vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2026: Disciplined Titans Ease To Four-Wicket Win In Ahmedabad
File photo of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings captains Shubman Gill (right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad. - | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
IPL 2026: GT Vs CSK Fixtures Swapped Due To Gujarat Local Body Elections
Related Content

"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – the world’s largest cricket stadium – setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the statement read.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

Which venue will host the IPL 2026 Final?

A

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 Final on May 31, for the second consecutive season.

Q

Where will the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 be played?

A

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26.

Q

Which venue will stage the IPL 2026 Eliminator and Qualifier 2?

A

The New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  2. What Went Wrong With Hardik Pandya’s MI Captaincy?

  3. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

  4. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

  5. SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

  2. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  3. Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

  4. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  5. Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Inside The SWA Pitch Fest: Understanding How The Screenwriters Association Is Empowering Writers To Enter Bollywood

  2. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  3. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  4. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  5. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  2. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  3. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

  4. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026