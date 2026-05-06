IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

Summary of this article
The BCCI confirmed Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 final on May 31
Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
The New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29
The BCCI announced the IPL 2026 playoff venues on Wednesday, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad set to host the final on May 31 for the second consecutive season. Dharamshala and New Chandigarh will stage the remaining knockout matches.
“Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake,” the BCCI stated in a press release.
“The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29.”
Qualifier 1 will decide the first finalist, with the winner gaining direct entry to the final. Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.
"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – the world’s largest cricket stadium – setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the statement read.
(With PTI Inputs)
Which venue will host the IPL 2026 Final?
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 Final on May 31, for the second consecutive season.
Where will the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 be played?
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26.
Which venue will stage the IPL 2026 Eliminator and Qualifier 2?
The New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.