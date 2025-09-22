Arunachal Congress Criticises PM Modi Rally, Accuses BJP Of Misusing Public Funds

Arunachal Pradesh Congress criticises PM Modi for turning official rally into BJP campaign event.
Congress alleges public funds were spent and state employees compelled to attend the Itanagar rally.
Party highlights historical development milestones under successive Congress governments.
The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using his rally in Itanagar to attack the opposition and highlight his government’s work, instead of addressing pressing issues in the state such as unemployment, health infrastructure and disaster management.
According to PTI, the Congress accused the Prime Minister of turning an official programme into a “BJP election campaign event,” alleging that crores of public funds were spent on the rally, state employees were compelled to attend, and thousands of daily-wage workers were hired to fill the grounds. “Arunachal Pradesh is not a podium for Assam elections,” the party said, accusing the BJP of misusing government machinery and public resources.
Earlier today, Modi addressed a rally at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, unveiling development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore. He alleged that the Congress has an “inherent habit” of abandoning difficult development work, which he claimed caused harm to the Northeast. The Prime Minister also said he frequently sends ministers and officials to the region and has personally visited over 70 times, stating that development in the Northeast could not be managed solely from Delhi.
Reported PTI, the Congress highlighted the developmental milestones achieved in Arunachal Pradesh under successive Congress governments. It noted that Jawaharlal Nehru established the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), laying the foundations of tribal welfare and frontier infrastructure, while Indira Gandhi granted Union Territory status in 1972, created the Legislative Assembly and Public Service Commission, and expanded health, education and connectivity.
The party further recalled that Rajiv Gandhi promoted statehood in 1987 alongside youth-oriented and decentralised governance. Dr Manmohan Singh, it said, announced a Rs 24,000 crore development package in 2008, funding the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Donyi Polo Airport, railway lines, district secretariats, sports facilities, and higher education and health institutions.
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that while the BJP has laid foundation stones or inaugurated projects initiated by the Congress, it has largely failed to deliver on promises during a decade of “double engine government”. “Congress built Arunachal Pradesh, while the BJP relies on speeches and propaganda,” the statement said, reiterating its commitment to raise the voice of the people, protect indigenous rights, and ensure development in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)