Nabam Tuki Resigns As Arunachal Pradesh Congress President Amidst MLA Defections

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has stepped down as the president of the state Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. This decision comes in the wake of three party MLAs defecting to the BJP, prompting Tuki to submit his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Friday.
Tuki's resignation was motivated by a sense of responsibility, acknowledging his inability to prevent the defection of the three MLAs to other political parties, as stated by APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana. The former chief minister, who represents the Sagalee assembly constituency in the state, opted to resign on moral grounds.
In a similar trend earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, also switched allegiance to the BJP. Adding to this, two more Congress MLAs, Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, had joined the BJP last month.