PM Modi Flags Off Projects Worth Over Rs 5,100 Crore In Arunachal Pradesh

The projects are aimed at expanding Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security.

PM Modi Makes First Trip to Manipur
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
  • Modi on Monday unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

  • While attending the event, Modi said that every person in Arunachal represents courage and peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. Modi was attending a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar where he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang, PTI reported. 

The hydropower projects include the Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO. Both projects are expected to cost Rs 1,750 crore and Rs 1,939 crore respectively. 

The projects are aimed at expanding Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security. Modi also laid the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, to be built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. The center will boast a capacity to host over 1,500 people. 

The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety. 

While attending the event, Modi said that every person in Arunachal represents courage and peace. “Arunachal is the land of patriotism. Just as the first colour of the national flag is saffron, Arunachal’s first hue is also saffron. Every person here symbolises courage and represents peace,” he said. 

The program was attended by Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. 

With PTI inputs 

