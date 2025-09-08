SC Directs Centre To Respond To PIL Against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

PIL filed by NGOs alleges Arunachal CM Pema Khandu awarded state contracts to companies linked to his relatives.
Supreme Court order: Centre directed to file affidavit within three weeks; state has already submitted its response.
CAG report cited in the petition highlighting irregularities in the award of government contracts.
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Union government to file its affidavit within three weeks in a case involving allegations against Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two NGOs — Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa. The PIL alleges that state government contracts were awarded to companies associated with Khandu’s close relatives.
According to the petition, as cited by PTI, firms linked to Khandu’s stepmother Rinchin Drema, nephew Tsering Tashi, and other relatives received government works, including flood-relief and infrastructure projects. The petition also refers to findings in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that flagged irregularities in the award of contracts.
According to the Hindu, The Supreme Court noted that while the state government had filed its affidavit in March this year, the Union government had not yet submitted its response despite an earlier order. The bench directed the Centre to file its affidavit within three weeks, addressing both the allegations in the PIL and the contents of the state’s reply.
The case will now be taken up after the Centre files its affidavit.