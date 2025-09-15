PM Modi To Launch ₹36,000 Crore Development Projects In Bihar’s Purnea Ahead Of Assembly Polls

During his visit to Purnea, the Prime Minister will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, launch the National Makhana Board, unveil Bihar’s largest private sector power investment, and distribute benefits under major rural and urban welfare schemes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch Schemes In Bihar Ahead Of polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch Schemes In Bihar Ahead Of polls
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹36,000+ crore, including thermal power, river-linking, and rail infrastructure.

  • Launch of the National Makhana Board aimed at supporting Bihar’s dominant foxnut farming community.

  • Over 40,000 beneficiaries to receive homes under PM Awaas Yojana; ₹500 crore in community investment funds to be distributed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar’s Purnea district on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over ₹36,000 crore. The visit comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, and includes major announcements related to infrastructure, agriculture, railways, energy, and rural housing.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will address a public rally and launch the National Makhana Board, aimed at supporting makhana (foxnut) farmers, particularly in Bihar, which accounts for nearly 90% of the country’s production. He will also inaugurate a newly constructed airport terminal in Purnea, fulfilling a long-standing demand for better air connectivity in north Bihar.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bihar’s largest private sector investment — a 3 x 800 MW thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, valued at ₹25,000 crore. Additionally, the Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth ₹2,680 crore will also be launched.

Several railway projects will be inaugurated and new trains flagged off. A semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, with the capacity to produce 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually, will be opened.

The PM will also participate in Griha Pravesh (house-warming) ceremonies for over 40,000 rural and urban housing beneficiaries and distribute community investment funds worth ₹500 crore under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Related Content
Related Content

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the region ahead of the visit. Vehicular movement on national and state highways in and around Purnea has been suspended for 24 hours starting midnight on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  5. Day In Pics: September 14, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  3. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  4. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

  6. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur

  7. Mumbai Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Orange Alert Issued

  8. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture