PM Modi To Launch ₹36,000 Crore Development Projects In Bihar’s Purnea Ahead Of Assembly Polls

PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹36,000+ crore, including thermal power, river-linking, and rail infrastructure.
Launch of the National Makhana Board aimed at supporting Bihar’s dominant foxnut farming community.
Over 40,000 beneficiaries to receive homes under PM Awaas Yojana; ₹500 crore in community investment funds to be distributed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar’s Purnea district on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over ₹36,000 crore. The visit comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, and includes major announcements related to infrastructure, agriculture, railways, energy, and rural housing.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will address a public rally and launch the National Makhana Board, aimed at supporting makhana (foxnut) farmers, particularly in Bihar, which accounts for nearly 90% of the country’s production. He will also inaugurate a newly constructed airport terminal in Purnea, fulfilling a long-standing demand for better air connectivity in north Bihar.
Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bihar’s largest private sector investment — a 3 x 800 MW thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, valued at ₹25,000 crore. Additionally, the Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth ₹2,680 crore will also be launched.
Several railway projects will be inaugurated and new trains flagged off. A semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, with the capacity to produce 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually, will be opened.
The PM will also participate in Griha Pravesh (house-warming) ceremonies for over 40,000 rural and urban housing beneficiaries and distribute community investment funds worth ₹500 crore under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the region ahead of the visit. Vehicular movement on national and state highways in and around Purnea has been suspended for 24 hours starting midnight on Sunday.