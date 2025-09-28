Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

Police, fire services, and bomb-disposal squads responded swiftly to search both school premises; nothing suspicious was found and both threats were later declared hoaxes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi IGI airport
The alert followed earlier reports that two Delhi schools—CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar—had also received bomb threat emails that same morning. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Delhi’s IGI Airport received a bomb threat email on Sunday; security agencies launched an investigation, but operations remained unaffected.

- Earlier the same morning, two Delhi schools also received bomb threat emails; searches revealed no explosives and both threats were declared hoaxes.

- In Jammu, a private airline triggered an anti-sabotage drill after a similar email; no explosives were found and flights continued normally.

On Sunday morning, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate investigation by security agencies. Authorities emphasized that operations remained unaffected, classifying the threat as non-specific.

The alert followed earlier reports that two Delhi schools—CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar—had also received bomb threat emails that same morning. Police, fire services, and bomb-disposal squads responded swiftly to search both school premises; nothing suspicious was found and both threats were later declared hoaxes.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, a full anti-sabotage exercise was triggered after a private airliner reportedly received a bomb threat email. Though security protocols were followed and a police complaint lodged, no explosive devices were detected and air traffic was not disrupted.

Security agencies across the region are now collaborating to trace the origin of these emails and identify the sender(s).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Likely XIs And Hardik Pandya Injury - How Will India Adjust?

  2. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  5. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  5. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations