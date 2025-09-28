Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

- Delhi’s IGI Airport received a bomb threat email on Sunday; security agencies launched an investigation, but operations remained unaffected.
- Earlier the same morning, two Delhi schools also received bomb threat emails; searches revealed no explosives and both threats were declared hoaxes.
- In Jammu, a private airline triggered an anti-sabotage drill after a similar email; no explosives were found and flights continued normally.
On Sunday morning, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate investigation by security agencies. Authorities emphasized that operations remained unaffected, classifying the threat as non-specific.
The alert followed earlier reports that two Delhi schools—CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar—had also received bomb threat emails that same morning. Police, fire services, and bomb-disposal squads responded swiftly to search both school premises; nothing suspicious was found and both threats were later declared hoaxes.
Meanwhile, in Jammu, a full anti-sabotage exercise was triggered after a private airliner reportedly received a bomb threat email. Though security protocols were followed and a police complaint lodged, no explosive devices were detected and air traffic was not disrupted.
Security agencies across the region are now collaborating to trace the origin of these emails and identify the sender(s).