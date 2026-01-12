Raghav Chadha Turns Blinkit Rider to Flag Gig Worker Strain

AAP MP delivers orders to highlight safety concerns in quick commerce

Outlook News Desk
gig workers strike India delivery workers protest Zomato delivery strike gig economy labour rights
Raghav Chadha meets protesting gig workers in Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Raghav Chadha dressed as a Blinkit delivery partner to experience and showcase gig workers’ daily grind.

  • He criticised 10-minute delivery promises, saying they push workers into unsafe conditions.

  • Chadha reiterated in Parliament and online that gig workers are human beings, not machines, calling for better protections.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself dressed in the attire of a Blinkit delivery partner and delivering orders in an effort to draw attention to the daily grind of gig workers and renewing his call for better working conditions in India's fast-growing quick commerce sector.

Chadha posted a video on X with a caption: "Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day".

The Punjab Rajya Sabha MP can be seen in the video riding pillion on a delivery partner's motorbike while completing several orders throughout the city while donning the yellow outfit and helmet of Blinkit.

Raghav Chadha meets protesting gig workers in Delhi - PTI
War Of Words Over Gig Workers Strike: Biz Leaders Take On Raghav Chadha, Side With Zomato Founder

BY Outlook News Desk

The video gives a look into the hectic and demanding nature of last-mile delivery by following the two through what seems to be a typical work shift.

Chadha has been an outspoken opponent of rapid commerce companies' boasts of 10-minute delivery. He has maintained that these deadlines force employees to take chances in order to reach unattainable goals.

He had earlier brought up the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, urging the House to take into account the human cost of extremely quick deliveries in addition to convenience.

"I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone's father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end," he had said earlier.

Through his latest post, Chadha sought to underline that debate with lived experience, placing the spotlight firmly on delivery workers and their safety.

