Raghav Chadha Turns Blinkit Rider to Flag Gig Worker Strain

The video gives a look into the hectic and demanding nature of last-mile delivery by following the two through what seems to be a typical work shift.



Chadha has been an outspoken opponent of rapid commerce companies' boasts of 10-minute delivery. He has maintained that these deadlines force employees to take chances in order to reach unattainable goals.



He had earlier brought up the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, urging the House to take into account the human cost of extremely quick deliveries in addition to convenience.