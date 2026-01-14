Is Scrapping 10-Minute Delivery Enough To End Gig Workers' Exploitation?

Gig worker representatives say extreme delivery timelines fuel rash driving, accidents and algorithmic penalties

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
gig workers
Gig workers rest during a nationwide strike at Connaught Place on December 31, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Gig workers are striking on New Year's Eve, demanding better pay, social security, and an end to 10-minute delivery mandates due to safety concerns and stress. While the strike aimed to disrupt high-demand New Year's Eve services, the overall impact was mitigated by aggressive counter-measures from delivery platforms. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s labour ministry has ended the 10-minute delivery system used by quick-commerce platforms following nationwide gig worker protests

  • NITI Aayog’s 2022 report  projects that the gig workforce will expand to 2.35 crore by 2029–30  

  • Without clearer labour definitions platforms may simply rebrand ultra-fast deliveries under new timelines

India’s labour ministry on Tuesday did away with the 10-minute delivery system on which platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy thrive. 

The move came after the gig-workers across the country held a strike on December 31, raising concerns of exploitative nature of work. However, their long-standing demand of removing the time-frame for deliveries is not standalone. 

The actions taken by the Labour ministry are surely welcome, said Sunand, President of Rajdhani App Workers Union. 

He also flagged broader concerns about how the government’s directives would be implemented, including whether any changes would be made to the mobile applications used by delivery workers to display delivery timeframes.

Inside dark stores—retail outlets or distribution centres designed for e-commerce—supervisors continuously track delivery times. Although there is no empirical evidence, Sunand said that failing to meet delivery timelines can negatively influence the algorithm via supervisory assessments and poor customer reviews, ultimately affecting the number of orders assigned to delivery workers.

Related Content
Related Content

However, secondly, there are other grievances which require immediate addressal, he added. 

He further said the government’s actions must also be seen in the context of concerns that the 10-minute delivery model is hurting brick-and-mortar stores. 

Given that political parties may have vested interests in protecting such businesses, the outcome has emerged as a welfare measure for gig workers, even if that was not the original intent. “It’s not only because of concern for the delivery workers, but also because of concerns raised by traders and their associations.”

Suman Dasmahapatra, the Karnataka coordinator of the AIGWU, also welcomed the government's move. Nonetheless, he seconded Sunand on more concrete directives that should be implemented immediately. 

10-minute delivery promises push gig workers to drive rashly, and in the event of accidents, platform companies would merely provide a list of hospitals where the treatment would be covered by the company.

“How do you expect workers to find a hospital on the list in case of accidents,” Dasmahapatra said. The process of getting reimbursement after being treated at a non-enlisted hospital is really difficult, he added.

“They try to manipulate multiple ways to get away from providing such kinds of benefits,” he stated, noting that the bigger fight is to ensure that gig-workers get the status of employees, rather than “partners”.

“We have noticed that such business models are followed by Flipkart and Amazon as well. Instead of just verbal notices, formal communication should go to the companies and governments should take initiative to create awareness amongst the gig workers,” he said.

Delivery Workers' protest - null
'Our Situation Won’t Change Unless Delivery Platforms Address Pay Security'

BY Mohammad Ali

The fine print

Gig workers were formally brought into India’s legal framework through the Code on Social Security, 2020. Under Chapter I, Section 2(35), a gig worker is defined as “a person who participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of a traditional employer-employee relationship.”

Although the definitions distinguish gig workers from both formal and informal categories, they stop short of offering clarity on who exactly qualifies as a gig worker or the precise nature of gig work. 

The country’s labour codes have opened access to schemes covering healthcare, disability and accident insurance, as well as old-age support. Aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato will be required to contribute 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover to this fund, with the overall contribution capped at 5 per cent of the amount payable to workers.

A booming market

NITI Aayog’s 2022 report, India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy, projects that the gig workforce will expand to 2.35 crore by 2029–30 from the 21, 77 lakh in 2020. 

Yet, despite such forecasts and attempts at formal definitions, India’s primary source of labour statistics — the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) — continues to subsume gig work under broad categories such as ‘self-employed’, ‘own-account workers’, or ‘casual labour’. This statistical invisibility has tangible consequences.

Data from Datum Intelligence shows that the growing adoption of the 15-minute delivery option for grocery delivery quick commerce was expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2025 accounting for 50 per cent of online grocery sales. 

Blinkit remained the largest player with 40 per cent market share in 2023 followed by Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

Gig workers | - IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency
Zomato Said ‘Failed Protest’ But Gig Workers’ Protest Succeeds 

BY Anwiti Singh

Screengrab of Big Bazaars website |
Screengrab of Big Bazaar's website |
info_icon

What’s in a name?

After the government's Tuesday (January 13, 2026) announcement, Blinkit has rebranded its offering from “Grocery in 10 minutes” to “Groceries & more”, according to the internet archive website Wayback Machine, Reuters reported.

On Google’s Play Store, Zepto now brands itself as delivering ‘Groceries in minutes’. However, Tata’s BigBasket still carries the ‘10 min Grocery App’.

“We are happy to see that the government has taken the initiative and has acted upon our primary request to end the 10-minute delivery model,” said Nirmal Gorana, National Coordinator of Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU).

However, he stated that the actions need to be formalised beyond verbal affirmations, as lack of mandated rules for platform companies leaves room for exploitation. “The companies can simply make it a 11-minute delivery application, it would be a cruel joke at the expense of the gig-workers.”

A grey zone

The existence of time caps puts gig-work in the grey area of forced labour. GIPSWU wrote to the National Human Rights Commission in regard that “labour practices in India’s gig economy constitute forced labour, in violation of Article 23 of the Constitution of India."

The notice stated that target-based incentives and extreme time-bound work create fear of losing incentives and “transform “choice” into compulsion, meeting the ILO threshold for forced labour through non-physical coercion.”

This is further intensified by ultra-fast service models, exacerbating mental and physical harm for gig-workers. 

While the government has taken affirmative action to address the issues raised in the gig-economy sector, Dasmahapatra said that “it is a systemic problem in the entire economy because the organised sector is shrinking very rapidly.” As a result of unemployment, more people end up joining gig-work as a temporary measure, but have to stay on for longer than anticipated.

Supply is exceeding the demand, and the platform companies are exploiting the workers as there is no strict regulation in India on how to monitor such kind of exploitation or regularise the working condition of the platform workers, he said. 

“And even as users, they are making us get so used to these things the ease of just ordering something and getting it at your doorstep,” he said, adding that we need to raise awareness amongst the consumers as well. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Scores Fifty; Onus On Nitish Reddy For Strong Finish |IND 205/5 (41)

  2. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Suffers Pre-Mature Exit; Kidambi Srikanth Defeats Mannepalli

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  4. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in