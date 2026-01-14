Is Scrapping 10-Minute Delivery Enough To End Gig Workers' Exploitation?

Gig workers rest during a nationwide strike at Connaught Place on December 31, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Gig workers are striking on New Year's Eve, demanding better pay, social security, and an end to 10-minute delivery mandates due to safety concerns and stress. While the strike aimed to disrupt high-demand New Year's Eve services, the overall impact was mitigated by aggressive counter-measures from delivery platforms. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Gig workers rest during a nationwide strike at Connaught Place on December 31, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Gig workers are striking on New Year's Eve, demanding better pay, social security, and an end to 10-minute delivery mandates due to safety concerns and stress. While the strike aimed to disrupt high-demand New Year's Eve services, the overall impact was mitigated by aggressive counter-measures from delivery platforms. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times