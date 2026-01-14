'Our Situation Won’t Change Unless Delivery Platforms Address Pay Security'

Despite government announcement, complete absence of social security and undignified treatment by the quick grocery delivery applications remain their major concern.

Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Delivery Workers protest
Delivery Workers' protest
Summary
  • Decision a positive step for rider safety, but it does not resolve systemic pressure created by alerts and performance nudges

  • Operationally, little has changed as delivery timelines within the app remain tight

  • Most riders seek  pay security, safety nets, and respectful treatment

Over a dozen riders Outlook talked to said the removal of ten minutes time deadline by the quick delivery apps will barely change in the manner in which they are treated by the delivery apps. They said that complete absence of social security and undignified treatment by the quick grocery delivery applications remain their major concern.

Almost all of them said that the system is rigged in the favor of the apps and that today’s instruction by the government wont be sufficient to change their situation.

Mohammad Sharif, a rider for Blinkit told Outlook, “The removal of the 10-minute delivery label has reduced some mental pressure, but operationally very little has changed. Delivery timelines within the app remain tight.”

“The algorithm is built in such a way that the situation will almost remain the same. People want their delivery quicker. Market has been set already on certain principles,” added Sharif who is finishing his undergrads from evening classes at Jamia Millia Islamia.  

“Competition is immense among the delivery apps. Given the extent of demand for grocery, and availability of cheap labor, we will continue to parish under the pressure,” he added. 

There were some riders who cautiously welcomed the government’s instruction to remove the public-facing 10-minute delivery promise. Many riders say the move has eased some immediate psychological pressure, but they remain unconvinced that it meaningfully changes how work is managed inside the apps.

Several riders echoed this view, saying that while the branding has changed for customers, internal systems continue to prioritise speed. 

Another Delhi–based rider noted, “While the public promise has been withdrawn, internal expectations are largely the same. Delays still trigger warnings, and earnings are affected if delivery times increase.” He pointed to algorithmic nudges and alerts that continue to shape behaviour on the road. “The decision is a positive step for rider safety, but it does not fully address the systemic pressure created by app-based alerts and performance nudges,” he said. 

Riders also stressed that incentives remain closely tied to speed, regardless of factors such as traffic or store delays. “The branding has changed, but delivery partners continue to feel rushed due to incentive structures that prioritise speed over factors like traffic or store delays,” said Pankaj Mandal another delivery partner working in South Delhi.

Overall, most riders described the change as a partial relief rather than a resolution. “Stress levels have reduced, but the underlying algorithm still rewards faster deliveries, which keeps the pressure intact,” Mandal said. 

Beyond delivery timelines, riders emphasised that their larger concerns remain unaddressed. Across interviews, delivery partners consistently highlighted the absence of social security benefits, lack of accident coverage, arbitrary penalties, and what they described as a broader issue of dignity at work.

For many, the core issue is not just how fast they are asked to deliver, but how they are treated by platforms. Riders said they want predictable earnings, basic social protection, transparent systems, and to be treated as workers — not just data points responding to automated instructions.

As one rider summed it up privately, the removal of the 10-minute promise “helps at the surface,” but unless platforms address pay security, safety nets, and respectful treatment, the daily realities of gig work are unlikely to change in any meaningful way.

Published At:
