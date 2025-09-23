Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours, Assam Observes Three-Day Mourning

Initial reports suggested that Garg died during a scuba diving incident. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that the singer suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen garg death
At the crematorium, Garg’s song Mayabini played in the background, with emotional fans singing along. Photo: X.com/All India Radio News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, was cremated in Guwahati with full state honours and a 21-gun salute, as thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects.

- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a three-day mourning period, suspending all official entertainment and celebrations.

- Garg’s sister Palmi Borthakur performed the last rites, while his song Mayabini was played at the cremation, fulfilling the singer’s own wish expressed in 2019.

Noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was cremated on Monday with full state honours, including a 21-gun salute, as thousands of fans gathered to bid farewell to the celebrated musician.

Garg, 52, died on September 19 during a sea outing in Singapore. Following a second post-mortem examination, his body was brought to Sarsajai Stadium before being taken to the cremation ground in Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati.

The singer’s younger sister, Palmi Borthakur, performed the last rites, assisted by close associates Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sarma.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a three-day state mourning, with all official entertainment and celebrations suspended. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing the central government, also paid his respects at the funeral.

At the crematorium, Garg’s song Mayabini played in the background, with emotional fans singing along. The moment carried special significance, as Garg had once told a 2019 concert audience that he wished the song to be played after his death.

Initial reports suggested that Garg died during a scuba diving incident. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that the singer suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing claims of an incident linked to scuba diving. She noted that Zubeen, accompanied by associates including his drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and manager Siddhartha Sharma, was wearing a life jacket during his first swim. After returning to shore, Zubeen went for a second swim, during which he suffered a seizure and was later pronounced dead at Singapore General Hospital at 2.30 pm.

Related Content
Related Content

The Singapore authorities conducted an initial autopsy on September 19, and the death certificate listed drowning as the cause of death. Despite this, questions arose in Assam regarding the circumstances of Garg's death, prompting a second post-mortem examination.

The decision to conduct a second autopsy stemmed primarily from public outcry and demands circulating on social media for greater clarity about the circumstances of Garg's death. Fans expressed scepticism about the initial findings, suspecting foul play or negligence by those accompanying the singer, including North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddhartha Sharma.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures