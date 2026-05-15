Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen To Guide Selected Filmmakers Under New Cinema Fund

Summary of this article
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen will mentor emerging independent filmmakers through new initiative.
The Rs 40 lakh co-production fund supports one feature film with festival backing.
Imran Khan, Arati Kadav and Aseem Chhabra join jury supporting indie cinema voices.
A new chapter for independent Indian cinema may be taking shape as filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Oscar-nominated director Shaunak Sen come together to mentor a fresh co-production initiative designed for emerging storytellers. Launched by Humans of Cinema and Safarnaama Pictures, the Rs 40 lakh fund aims to support one independent feature film with financial backing, production support and festival guidance.
The initiative is focused on helping filmmakers who have strong stories but limited access to industry resources. Shaunak Sen will also serve as executive producer on the selected project, adding another layer of creative support for the chosen filmmaker.
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen support Indie filmmaking mentorship
The jury panel for the initiative includes actor Imran Khan, filmmaker Arati Kadav, producer Aman Mann and festival director Aseem Chhabra. Together, they will evaluate projects from aspiring filmmakers across the country.
In a statement, it was said by Vishal Bhardwaj that independent cinema survives because “some people choose to believe in voices before the world discovers them.” Support for the initiative was also expressed by Shaunak Sen, who stated that opportunities for independent filmmaking are “rapidly wilting” and that filmmaker-first spaces are urgently needed.
The fund was conceptualised after Humans of Cinema founder Harshit Bansal connected with Safarnaama Pictures founder Nazim Momin over social media. Their shared goal is to support a film that can travel internationally while still connecting deeply with Indian audiences.
Eligibility details and industry support for emerging filmmakers
The initiative is open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above who have directed either two short films or one feature film. Applicants can submit projects through a paid entry process.
Arati Kadav described the initiative as a necessary step towards discovering “brilliant and radical voices”, while Aseem Chhabra stressed the importance of supporting filmmakers aiming for international festivals.
The selected project will receive not only financial assistance but also mentorship and distribution guidance. Applications for the fund are now officially open.