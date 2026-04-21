WIF India Cannes scholars 2026 announced, 4 Women Producers Make The Cut

Summary of this article
WIF India Cannes delegation features 4 women producers across two global scholarships.
ImpACT Lab and Producers Network offer mentorship, access, and industry exposure.
Selected filmmakers to attend Marché du Film Cannes and build international collaborations.
The WIF India Cannes delegation has been announced, marking a key milestone for the organisation as it sends four women producers to the Marché du Film. Selected through two competitive scholarship programmes, the cohort reflects a growing push to place Indian female voices on the global filmmaking map.
WIF India Cannes delegation: who are the selected producers?
The impACT Lab cohort includes Suruchi Sharma from Jaipur and Jasmin A. Singh from Mumbai. Both will begin their development journey with online sessions before heading to Cannes for on-ground participation.
Under the Producers Network scholarships, Archana Borhade and Molshri Singh have been selected with support from Jio Studios. The programme is designed to offer curated industry meetings, mentorship and access to international markets, giving participants a direct entry point into global collaboration.
Cannes scholarships open doors for Indian women filmmakers
The initiative signals a larger shift in how Indian talent is being positioned internationally. Jyoti Deshpande noted that the selected filmmakers demonstrated a strong clarity of voice and intent, and that the platform enables meaningful exchanges where real collaborations begin.
Guneet Monga Kapoor emphasised that the partnership with the Marché du Film represents a turning point, where WIF India moves beyond groundwork into actively connecting women filmmakers with global opportunities.
Rabia Chopra added that the nationwide response highlighted the depth of talent across India, and that the focus now remains on ensuring these opportunities translate into long-term industry growth.
The four selected producers are set to represent India at Cannes this May, stepping into one of the world’s most influential film markets.