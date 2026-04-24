Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vivian Dsena Return Buzz Grows Around Rohit Shetty Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already building excitement, and Vivian Dsena’s possible return has caught fans’ attention. After his earlier stint, reports suggest the actor may be back for another shot at the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vivian Dsena Return Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 buzz grows with Vivian Dsena return speculation.

  • Actor earlier finished fifth in Season 7 after wildcard entry.

  • Show expected to feature multiple celebrities and release in July 2026.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already creating a buzz, and one name that keeps coming up is Vivian Dsena. The popular television actor is reportedly set to return to the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, years after his brief appearance in an earlier season. While there is no official confirmation yet, the speculation has sparked strong interest among fans.

The upcoming season is expected to follow the show’s usual format, with contestants travelling abroad to take on high-risk stunts. As always, the lineup remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of the premiere.

Vivian Dsena in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 return: What we know so far

Reports suggest that Vivian Dsena could be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after previously appearing in Season 7. Back then, he entered as a wildcard contestant and finished in fifth place. His stint was short, but it left enough of an impression for viewers to remember him.

In a recent podcast conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, it was shared by Vivian that he had always wanted to return to the show, especially under Rohit Shetty’s hosting. It was stated by him that participating in the filmmaker’s version of the show felt like a completely different experience.

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He had earlier hinted that he would be open to joining the show again if the opportunity came his way, making the current reports feel like a natural progression.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants and show details

Apart from Vivian Dsena, several other names have been linked to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Celebrities such as Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Farrhana Bhatt, Digvijay Rathee and Manisha Rani are expected to be part of the lineup.

The show is likely to be shot in Cape Town, South Africa, continuing its long-standing tradition of international locations. While the makers have not officially revealed the final list, the anticipation around the cast continues to grow.

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As for the release, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on air in July 2026, though an official announcement is still awaited.

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