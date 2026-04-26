Wheel Of Fortune Finale: Akshay Kumar Breaks Down Into Tears After A Tribute Video

A tribute video for Akshay Kumar on the Wheel of Fortune India finale made Akshay Kumar emotional. He was teary-eyed after the team's tribute.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Akshay Kumar, Wheel of Fortune
Akshay Kumar turns emotional on Wheel of Fortune Photo: Sony TV
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A tribute video for Akshay Kumar on the Wheel of Fortune India finale made Akshay Kumar emotional.

  • He was teary-eyed after a tribute video was played for him.

  • The reality game show will conclude on April 27.

Wheel of Fortune India, hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, premiered on January 27. The much-loved reality game show will end on April 27 with a grand finale featuring Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers released a new promo from the Wheel of Fortune finale, showing Akshay getting emotional after receiving a heartwarming tribute from the show’s team.

Akshay Kumar Wheel of Fortune Finale With Farah Khan - Instagram
Akshay Kumar Wheel Of Fortune Finale: Farah Khan Joins Nostalgic Final Episode

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar breaks down at Wheel of Fortune finale

Sony TV shared the promo with Akshay welcoming Farah and Bhumi to the show. Farah arrives with a pressure cooker filled with cash and jokes, “Ismein tere liye vohi laayi hoon jo tu khaata hai (I’ve brought exactly what you like).” Akshay opens it with a broad smile. Farah also recalls choreographing Bhumi and Ananya Panday, and calling them “Nanavati and Leelavati.” She adds, “Dono lagg rahe the hospital ki drip lagake dance kar rahe hain (It looked like both of them were dancing as if they were hooked up to hospital drips),” leaving Akshay laughing uncontrollably.

Related Content
Farah Khan reviews Michael, demands Oscar for Jaafar Jackson - Instagram
Farah Khan Defends Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Negative Reviews, Says 'Someone Please Give Jaafar Jackson An Oscar'
Akshay Kumar Wheel of Fortune Finale With Farah Khan - Instagram
Akshay Kumar Wheel Of Fortune Finale: Farah Khan Joins Nostalgic Final Episode
Ektaa Kapoor offers winnings to Rajpal Yadav on Wheel of Fortune - X
Ektaa Kapoor Offers Wheel Of Fortune Winnings To Support Rajpal Yadav Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release
Prince Narula gives The 50 ticket to finale to Shiv Thakare - Instagram/Prince Narula
The 50: Prince Narula Gives His Ticket To Finale To Shiv Thakare; Final Contestants, When And Where To Watch
Related Content

Akshay and Farah's playful banter continues, and then comes the emotional moment when Bhumi reveals that the Wheel of Fortune team will pay a special tribute to Akshay. A video montage is played featuring some of the show’s most memorable moments, with a heartfelt message, "Kal se yeh manch nahi hoga, lekin aapki muskurahat yaad rahegi, aapki sharartien, nadaaniyan aur shaitaaniyan yaad rahengi. Aap yaad rahenge (From tomorrow, this stage will no longer be here, but your smile will be remembered, your mischief, innocence and playful antics will stay with us. You will be remembered).”

Ektaa Kapoor offers winnings to Rajpal Yadav on Wheel of Fortune - X
Ektaa Kapoor Offers Wheel Of Fortune Winnings To Support Rajpal Yadav Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This leaves Akshay teary-eyed and he goes behind Farah to wipe his tears. He says that the show has completed 65 episodes, with nearly 200 contestants participating. He further says, “Mere mama bhi aaye hain, inhone ek bhi show miss nahi kiya. Mujhe batate hain, beta 9 baj jaata hai main dekhne aata hoon show (My maternal uncle is here too—he hasn’t missed a single episode. He tells me, ‘Beta, it turns 9 o’clock and I come to watch the show’). Thank you, India, for loving this show.”

Watch the video here.

Several celebs participated in the show, including Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Radhika Madan, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  2. IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

  3. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third-Fastest Century In Indian Premier League History

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

  5. Delhi Police In Rescue Act: Authorities Establish Emergency Green Corridor To Facilitate Medical Care For Lungi Ngidi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  2. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  3. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  4. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance