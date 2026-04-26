Wheel Of Fortune Finale: Akshay Kumar Breaks Down Into Tears After A Tribute Video

Summary of this article
A tribute video for Akshay Kumar on the Wheel of Fortune India finale made Akshay Kumar emotional.
He was teary-eyed after a tribute video was played for him.
The reality game show will conclude on April 27.
Wheel of Fortune India, hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, premiered on January 27. The much-loved reality game show will end on April 27 with a grand finale featuring Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers released a new promo from the Wheel of Fortune finale, showing Akshay getting emotional after receiving a heartwarming tribute from the show’s team.
Akshay Kumar breaks down at Wheel of Fortune finale
Sony TV shared the promo with Akshay welcoming Farah and Bhumi to the show. Farah arrives with a pressure cooker filled with cash and jokes, “Ismein tere liye vohi laayi hoon jo tu khaata hai (I’ve brought exactly what you like).” Akshay opens it with a broad smile. Farah also recalls choreographing Bhumi and Ananya Panday, and calling them “Nanavati and Leelavati.” She adds, “Dono lagg rahe the hospital ki drip lagake dance kar rahe hain (It looked like both of them were dancing as if they were hooked up to hospital drips),” leaving Akshay laughing uncontrollably.
Akshay and Farah's playful banter continues, and then comes the emotional moment when Bhumi reveals that the Wheel of Fortune team will pay a special tribute to Akshay. A video montage is played featuring some of the show’s most memorable moments, with a heartfelt message, "Kal se yeh manch nahi hoga, lekin aapki muskurahat yaad rahegi, aapki sharartien, nadaaniyan aur shaitaaniyan yaad rahengi. Aap yaad rahenge (From tomorrow, this stage will no longer be here, but your smile will be remembered, your mischief, innocence and playful antics will stay with us. You will be remembered).”
This leaves Akshay teary-eyed and he goes behind Farah to wipe his tears. He says that the show has completed 65 episodes, with nearly 200 contestants participating. He further says, “Mere mama bhi aaye hain, inhone ek bhi show miss nahi kiya. Mujhe batate hain, beta 9 baj jaata hai main dekhne aata hoon show (My maternal uncle is here too—he hasn’t missed a single episode. He tells me, ‘Beta, it turns 9 o’clock and I come to watch the show’). Thank you, India, for loving this show.”
Watch the video here.
Several celebs participated in the show, including Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Radhika Madan, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.