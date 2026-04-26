Wheel Of Fortune Finale: Akshay Kumar Breaks Down Into Tears After A Tribute Video

Akshay and Farah's playful banter continues, and then comes the emotional moment when Bhumi reveals that the Wheel of Fortune team will pay a special tribute to Akshay. A video montage is played featuring some of the show’s most memorable moments, with a heartfelt message, "Kal se yeh manch nahi hoga, lekin aapki muskurahat yaad rahegi, aapki sharartien, nadaaniyan aur shaitaaniyan yaad rahengi. Aap yaad rahenge (From tomorrow, this stage will no longer be here, but your smile will be remembered, your mischief, innocence and playful antics will stay with us. You will be remembered).”