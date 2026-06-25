Priyanka Chopra Says Ideas Matter More Than Access As She Reflects On Bollywood-To-Hollywood Shift

Priyanka Chopra says ideas now matter more than industry connections.
Streaming platforms have expanded opportunities for creators across global markets.
Motherhood has made Priyanka Chopra more selective about future projects.
Priyanka Chopra believes the entertainment industry has entered a new era where ideas matter more than access. Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference, the actor and producer reflected on her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. They explained how streaming platforms, changing audience habits, and independent storytelling have transformed opportunities for creators. Using the recent success of Obsession as an example, Priyanka argued that strong ideas can now break through regardless of budget or industry connections.
Priyanka Chopra says ideas matter more than gatekeepers
Discussing the changing media landscape, Priyanka said that creators today have more opportunities than ever before. Referring to Obsession, she explained that projects can now find audiences through digital platforms in ways that were previously impossible.
According to Priyanka, it was stated that anyone with a compelling idea can create content and share it online, allowing talent to be discovered without relying solely on traditional industry structures. She noted that when she entered films, the industry felt far less accessible, particularly because she did not come from a film background.
Why Priyanka Chopra started producing
The actor also spoke about launching her production company and the motivation behind it. Priyanka explained that she wanted to support filmmakers with strong ideas who may not have access to the right opportunities or industry networks.
She reflected on being told earlier in her career that Indian cinema would never achieve the same global reach as Hollywood because of language barriers. However, she believes that perception has changed dramatically in recent years.
The global popularity of projects such as Squid Game and Parasite, along with growing interest in Korean, Iranian and other international content, was cited as evidence that audiences are increasingly open to stories from every corner of the world.
Streaming, motherhood and her next reinvention
Priyanka also revealed that she hopes to bring greater variety to her English-language work, similar to the diverse roles she has explored in Hindi cinema. She described this as her next professional reinvention.
The actor further shared that marriage and motherhood have significantly changed her approach to work. She said she is now far more selective about projects and travel commitments, focusing on balancing career ambitions with family life.
The comments were made during her appearance at the Cannes Lions conference, where she reflected on the evolving future of global entertainment.