CBFC Vs Mollywood Times: Kerala Police Book Makers Over Alleged Censor Violations In Naslen’s Film

A CBFC complaint alleges that Mollywood Times screened unapproved scenes and dialogue.
Kerala Police booked makers, exhibitors, and distributors under the Cinematograph Act.
Naslen's Malayalam film continues theatrical run amid the growing censorship controversy.
The Mollywood Times censor violation controversy has taken a serious turn after Kerala Police registered a case against the makers and exhibitors of the Naslen-starrer following a complaint from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Malayalam film, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and released in theatres earlier this month, is accused of screening content that was allegedly removed during the certification process.
According to officials, the complaint was filed by the regional officer of the CBFC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Based on the complaint, Thiruvallam Police booked the producer, director, distributor, digital cinema content service providers and theatre owners associated with the film.
What does the CBFC complaint against Mollywood Times allege?
The FIR states that the CBFC had issued Mollywood Times a U/A 16+ certificate after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and objectionable dialogues. However, the version screened in theatres allegedly included content that had not been approved by the board. Investigators have claimed that the film was exhibited with unapproved changes and allegedly contained obscene dialogues restored after certification.
Mollywood Times legal trouble explained
The case has been registered under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act, which deals with violations related to the public exhibition of certified films. Police officials have stated that notices will be issued to the accused and further questioning will follow as part of the investigation.
Reports published on June 18 and June 19 indicate that the controversy began after allegations surfaced that expletives muted in the version submitted to the CBFC were audible in theatrical screenings. The certification board is yet to clarify whether the film will require re-certification or face additional action.
Featuring Naslen in the lead role, Mollywood Times was released in theatres on June 5 and continues its theatrical run amid the ongoing legal proceedings.