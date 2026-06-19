CBFC Vs Mollywood Times: Kerala Police Book Makers Over Alleged Censor Violations In Naslen’s Film

What does the CBFC complaint against Mollywood Times allege?

The FIR states that the CBFC had issued Mollywood Times a U/A 16+ certificate after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and objectionable dialogues. However, the version screened in theatres allegedly included content that had not been approved by the board. Investigators have claimed that the film was exhibited with unapproved changes and allegedly contained obscene dialogues restored after certification.