Buckling Under Backlash: 7 Times Filmmakers Gave In To Public Outrage

Even before its release, Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee, has found itself at the centre of a political and legal storm. Petitions have been filed, an FIR has been registered in Lucknow, and political leaders across parties have called the title “derogatory” and “casteist”, arguing that it maligns the Brahmin community. As demands for a ban grow louder, the makers have defended the film as a fictional cop drama and temporarily pulled down promotional material. The film hasn’t released yet — but the controversy already has.