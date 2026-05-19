Lionel Messi Kolkata Tour: Sports Minister Vows To Punish Culprits, Promises Refunds For Fans

Fans cheer during the unveiling of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 70-feet statue, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Fans cheer during the unveiling of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 70-feet statue, in Kolkata. Messi virtually unveiled the statue as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025'. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav